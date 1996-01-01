Based only on the vertical asymptotes, which of the following graphs could be the graph of the given function? ﻿ f ( x ) = x 2 − 4 x x 2 − x − 12 f\left(x\right)=\frac{x^2-4x}{x^2-x-12} f(x)=x2−x−12x2−4x​﻿