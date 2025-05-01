Choosing a Method to Solve Quadratics definitions Flashcards

Skip to main content
Choosing a Method to Solve Quadratics definitions

Choosing a Method to Solve Quadratics definitions
  • Quadratic Equation
    An algebraic expression set to zero, featuring a variable raised to the second power as its highest degree.
  • Factoring
    A method that rewrites an equation as a product of simpler expressions, often used when the constant term is zero or factors are clear.
  • Square Root Property
    A technique applied when an equation is structured as a squared binomial equal to a constant, or when the linear coefficient is zero.
  • Completing the Square
    A process that transforms a quadratic into a perfect square trinomial, especially effective when the leading coefficient is one and the linear coefficient is even.
  • Quadratic Formula
    A universal solution method for quadratics, typically used when other approaches are unsuitable due to the equation's structure.
  • Leading Coefficient
    The numerical factor in front of the squared variable, crucial for determining the suitability of certain solution methods.
  • Constant Term
    The standalone number in a quadratic equation, whose value can influence the choice of solving method.
  • Linear Coefficient
    The numerical factor multiplying the variable to the first power, often labeled as 'b' in standard form.
  • Perfect Square Trinomial
    A three-term expression that can be factored into the square of a binomial, often created during completing the square.
  • Obvious Factors
    Easily identifiable pairs of numbers or expressions whose product yields the quadratic's terms, simplifying the factoring process.
  • Standard Form
    The arrangement of a quadratic equation as ax^2 + bx + c = 0, aiding in the identification of coefficients.
  • Binomial
    An algebraic expression containing exactly two terms, often encountered in factoring and the square root property.
  • Even Number
    A value divisible by two, significant when considering the linear coefficient for completing the square.
  • Product
    The result of multiplying two or more expressions, a key concept in factoring quadratics.
  • Solution Method
    A systematic approach chosen to find the roots of a quadratic equation, based on the equation's specific structure.