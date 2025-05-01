Choosing a Method to Solve Quadratics definitions Flashcards
Choosing a Method to Solve Quadratics definitions
Quadratic Equation
An algebraic expression set to zero, featuring a variable raised to the second power as its highest degree.Factoring
A method that rewrites an equation as a product of simpler expressions, often used when the constant term is zero or factors are clear.Square Root Property
A technique applied when an equation is structured as a squared binomial equal to a constant, or when the linear coefficient is zero.Completing the Square
A process that transforms a quadratic into a perfect square trinomial, especially effective when the leading coefficient is one and the linear coefficient is even.Quadratic Formula
A universal solution method for quadratics, typically used when other approaches are unsuitable due to the equation's structure.Leading Coefficient
The numerical factor in front of the squared variable, crucial for determining the suitability of certain solution methods.Constant Term
The standalone number in a quadratic equation, whose value can influence the choice of solving method.Linear Coefficient
The numerical factor multiplying the variable to the first power, often labeled as 'b' in standard form.Perfect Square Trinomial
A three-term expression that can be factored into the square of a binomial, often created during completing the square.Obvious Factors
Easily identifiable pairs of numbers or expressions whose product yields the quadratic's terms, simplifying the factoring process.Standard Form
The arrangement of a quadratic equation as ax^2 + bx + c = 0, aiding in the identification of coefficients.Binomial
An algebraic expression containing exactly two terms, often encountered in factoring and the square root property.Even Number
A value divisible by two, significant when considering the linear coefficient for completing the square.Product
The result of multiplying two or more expressions, a key concept in factoring quadratics.Solution Method
A systematic approach chosen to find the roots of a quadratic equation, based on the equation's specific structure.