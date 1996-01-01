1. Equations & Inequalities
Choosing a Method to Solve Quadratics
1. Equations & Inequalities
Choosing a Method to Solve Quadratics - Video Tutorials & Practice Problems
Choosing a Method to Solve Quadratics
2
ProblemProblem
Choose and apply the best method to solve the given quadratic equation.
x2−6x=5
A
x=6+14,x=6−14
B
x=10,x=−4
C
x=3+14,x=3−14
D
x=6,x=0
3
ProblemProblem
Choose and apply the best method to solve the given quadratic equation.
4x2+16x+12=0
A
x=−3,x=−1
B
x=3,x=1
C
x=3,x=4
D
x=−12,x=1
