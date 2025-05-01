Combinatorics definitions Flashcards
Combinatorics definitions
Fundamental Counting Principle
A rule stating that the total number of outcomes is found by multiplying the number of choices for each independent event.Permutation
An arrangement of items where the order is important, calculated using factorials and a specific formula.Combination
A selection of items where the order is irrelevant, found by dividing the permutation count by an additional factorial.Factorial
A product of all positive integers up to a given number, denoted by an exclamation mark.Distinct Objects
Items that are all different from each other, requiring no adjustment for repeats in counting.Non-distinct Objects
Items that include repetitions, requiring division by the factorials of repeated counts in arrangements.Outcome
A possible result from a choice or event, such as a specific outfit or a coin flip result.Arrangement
A specific order in which items are placed, relevant in permutation problems.Selection
A group chosen from a larger set, where order may or may not matter depending on context.Notation
A symbolic representation, such as P(N, R) for permutations or C(N, R) for combinations.Order
A property indicating whether the sequence of items affects the outcome, crucial for distinguishing permutations from combinations.Team Formation
A scenario involving the grouping of individuals, typically solved using combinations when order is irrelevant.Lineup
An ordered sequence of people or items, often addressed with permutation calculations.Appetizer-Entree Pairing
A practical example of the fundamental counting principle, involving choices from two categories.Word Bank
A set of possible answers for fill-in-the-blank questions, used in permutation problems when each answer is unique.