Combinatorics
Fundamental Counting Principle
How many possible outcomes are there if you roll 5 dice?
720
7776
5
6
How many options are there for license plates with any three letters (A-Z) followed by any 3 numbers (0-9)?
260
2340
11,232,000
17,576,000
Phone numbers are 10 digits long. How many possible phone numbers are there if the 1st and 4th numbers can't be 0?
10
90
8,100,000,000
10,000,000,000
Introduction to Permutations
A student formed a club at their school. They have 13 members, and need to elect a president, vice president, and treasurer. How many ways are there to fill these officer positions?
2197
1716
13
6
Emily is organizing her closet. She has 15 shirts left to hang but has space in one section for 6 shirts. How many ways could she hang shirts in that section?
3,603,600
90
9
362,880
Evaluate the given expression.
24
3024
15,120
362,880
Permutations of Non-Distinct Objects
You want to arrange the books on your bookshelf by color. How many different ways could you arrange 12 books if 4 of them have a blue cover, 3 are yellow, and 5 are white?
120
11,880
27,720
479,001,600
How many ways are there to arrange the letters in the word CALCULUS?
40,320
5040
720
6
Permutations vs. Combinations
Combinations
From a class of 28 students, in how many ways could a teacher select 4 students to lead the class discussion?
491,400
24
11,793,600
20,475
Evaluate the given expression.
330
120
5040
7920