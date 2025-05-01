Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo

Factorials definitions Flashcards

Factorials definitions
Control buttons has been changed to "navigation" mode.
1/14
  • Factorial
    Mathematical operation multiplying a number by every whole number less than itself down to 1, denoted by an exclamation point.
  • Exclamation Point
    Symbol used to represent the factorial operation in mathematics, placed after a number or variable.
  • Recursive Definition
    Method where each value is defined in terms of the previous value, as seen in the calculation of factorials.
  • Whole Number
    Non-negative integer used in the sequence of multiplications when calculating a factorial.
  • 0 Factorial
    Special case in factorials, defined as 1, despite not following the usual multiplication pattern.
  • Combinatorics
    Branch of mathematics where factorials are used to count arrangements and selections.
  • Probability
    Field of mathematics that often uses factorials to calculate possible outcomes and events.
  • Series
    Mathematical context where factorials help in summing sequences of numbers, especially in advanced topics.
  • Sequence
    Ordered list of numbers where factorials may be used to define or analyze patterns.
  • Expression
    Mathematical phrase involving numbers, variables, and operations, which can include factorials for simplification.
  • Simplification
    Process of reducing mathematical expressions, often using properties of factorials to make calculations easier.
  • Division Property
    Technique where dividing one factorial by another can lead to significant simplification, such as cancellation.
  • Multiplication Property
    Characteristic of factorials where each value is the product of the number and the previous factorial.
  • n Factorial
    General notation for the factorial of any number n, calculated as n times (n-1) factorial.