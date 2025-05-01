Factorials definitions Flashcards
Factorials definitions
Factorial
Mathematical operation multiplying a number by every whole number less than itself down to 1, denoted by an exclamation point.Exclamation Point
Symbol used to represent the factorial operation in mathematics, placed after a number or variable.Recursive Definition
Method where each value is defined in terms of the previous value, as seen in the calculation of factorials.Whole Number
Non-negative integer used in the sequence of multiplications when calculating a factorial.0 Factorial
Special case in factorials, defined as 1, despite not following the usual multiplication pattern.Combinatorics
Branch of mathematics where factorials are used to count arrangements and selections.Probability
Field of mathematics that often uses factorials to calculate possible outcomes and events.Series
Mathematical context where factorials help in summing sequences of numbers, especially in advanced topics.Sequence
Ordered list of numbers where factorials may be used to define or analyze patterns.Expression
Mathematical phrase involving numbers, variables, and operations, which can include factorials for simplification.Simplification
Process of reducing mathematical expressions, often using properties of factorials to make calculations easier.Division Property
Technique where dividing one factorial by another can lead to significant simplification, such as cancellation.Multiplication Property
Characteristic of factorials where each value is the product of the number and the previous factorial.n Factorial
General notation for the factorial of any number n, calculated as n times (n-1) factorial.