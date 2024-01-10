10. Combinatorics & Probability
Factorials
1
concept
Factorials
5m
2
ProblemProblem
Evaluate the expression.
4!12
A
41
B
21
C
2
D
3
3
ProblemProblem
Evaluate the expression.
7!9!
A
2!
B
63
C
72
D
98
4
ProblemProblem
Evaluate the expression.
A
0
B
1
C
1820
D
43,680
5
ProblemProblem
Write the first 4 terms of the sequence
A
{1, 4, 18, 96}
B
{1, 2, 6, 24}
C
{0, 4, 18, 96}
D
{0, 2, 6, 24}
