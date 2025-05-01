Terms in this set ( 10 ) Hide definitions

How does the graph of y = log(-x) differ from the graph of y = log(x)? The graph of y = log(-x) is a reflection of the graph of y = log(x) over the y-axis. This is because the negative inside the logarithm reflects the graph horizontally.

What is the inverse relationship between exponential and logarithmic functions when graphing? Exponential and logarithmic functions are inverses, so their graphs are reflections of each other across the line y = x. This means each point (x, y) on one graph corresponds to (y, x) on the other.

How do you determine the ordered pairs for a logarithmic function using its inverse exponential function? You can flip the x and y values of the ordered pairs from the exponential function to get the ordered pairs for the logarithmic function. This works because the functions are inverses.

What is the vertical asymptote for the parent logarithmic function y = log_b(x)? The vertical asymptote for y = log_b(x) is at x = 0. The graph approaches but never touches this line.

How does the base b of a logarithmic function affect whether its graph increases or decreases? If b > 1, the graph of the logarithmic function increases as x increases. If 0 < b < 1, the graph decreases as x increases.

What is the effect of a horizontal shift h in the function y = log_b(x - h)? A horizontal shift h moves the vertical asymptote to x = h. The entire graph shifts h units to the right.