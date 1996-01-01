6. Exponential & Logarithmic Functions
Graphing Logarithmic Functions
6. Exponential & Logarithmic Functions
Graphing Logarithmic Functions
1
concept
Graphs of Logarithmic Functions
5m
Play a video:
Was this helpful?
2
example
Graphing Logarithmic Functions
4m
Play a video:
Was this helpful?
3
concept
Transformations of Logarithmic Graphs
4m
Play a video:
Was this helpful?
4
ProblemProblem
Graph the given function.
A
B
C
D
Do you want more practice?
We have more practice problems on Graphing Logarithmic Functions
Additional resources for Graphing Logarithmic Functions
PRACTICE PROBLEMS AND ACTIVITIES (17)
- In Exercises 1–8, write each equation in its equivalent exponential form. log6 216 = y
- In Exercises 9–20, write each equation in its equivalent logarithmic form. 13^2 = x
- If the statement is in exponential form, write it in an equivalent logarithmic form. If the statement is in lo...
- In Exercises 16–18, write each equation in its equivalent logarithmic form. 13^y = 874
- In Exercises 21–42, evaluate each expression without using a calculator. log5 (1/5)
- Solve each equation. x = 2^log2 9
- In Exercises 32–35, the graph of a logarithmic function is given. Select the function for each graph from the ...
- Solve each equation. log￬1/2 (x+3) = -4
- In Exercises 39–40, graph f and g in the same rectangular coordinate system. Use transformations of the graph ...
- Graph f(x) = 4^x and g(x) = log4 x in the same rectangular coordinate system.
- In Exercises 53-58, begin by graphing f(x) = log₂ x. Then use transformations of this graph to graph the given...
- Graph each function. ƒ(x) = log￬1/2 (x+3) - 2
- In Exercises 81–100, evaluate or simplify each expression without using a calculator. 10^(log 33)
- Given that log￬10 2 ≈ 0.3010 and log￬10 3 ≈ 0.4771, find each logarithm without using a calculator. log￬10 3/2
- In Exercises 81–100, evaluate or simplify each expression without using a calculator. In e^9x
- In Exercises 105–108, evaluate each expression without using a calculator. log5 (log7 7)
- Without using a calculator, find the exact value of: [log3 81 - log𝝅 1]/[log2√2 8 - log 0.001]