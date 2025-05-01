Graphing Rational Functions definitions Flashcards
Graphing Rational Functions definitions
Rational Function
An expression formed by dividing one polynomial by another, often exhibiting asymptotes and restricted domains.Transformation
A change applied to a graph, such as shifting, reflecting, or stretching, altering its position or orientation.Vertical Asymptote
A dashed line where the graph approaches but never touches, occurring where the denominator equals zero.Horizontal Asymptote
A dashed line indicating the value a function approaches as x becomes very large or very small.Reflection
A flip of the graph over the x-axis or y-axis, determined by a negative sign outside or inside the function.Horizontal Shift
A movement of the graph left or right, determined by the value subtracted from x inside the function.Vertical Shift
A movement of the graph up or down, determined by a constant added or subtracted outside the function.Domain
All possible x-values for which the function is defined, often excluding values that make the denominator zero.Range
All possible y-values the function can take, typically split by horizontal asymptotes.X-intercept
A point where the graph crosses the x-axis, found by setting the numerator equal to zero.Y-intercept
A point where the graph crosses the y-axis, found by evaluating the function at x equals zero.Multiplicity
The number of times a factor appears in the numerator or denominator, affecting how the graph behaves at intercepts.Interval
A section of the x-axis between key points like asymptotes or intercepts, used to analyze graph behavior.Set Notation
A mathematical way to describe domain and range, often using symbols like parentheses and union.Leading Coefficient
The coefficient of the highest degree term in a polynomial, used to determine horizontal asymptotes.