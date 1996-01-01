5. Rational Functions
Graphing Rational Functions
concept
Graphing Rational Functions Using Transformations
5m
example
Example 1
3m
ProblemProblem
Graph the rational function using transformations. f(x)=−x1+3
ProblemProblem
Graph the rational function using transformations. f(x)=(x+3)21−2
concept
How to Graph Rational Functions
8m
example
Example 1
10m
ProblemProblem
Graph the rational function. f(x)=x2+5x+6x+3
