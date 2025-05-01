Introduction to Exponential Functions definitions Flashcards
Introduction to Exponential Functions definitions
Exponential Function
A mathematical relationship where a constant base is raised to a variable exponent, producing rapid growth or decay.Polynomial Function
An expression involving variables raised to whole number powers, with the variable in the base rather than the exponent.Base
A constant positive number, not equal to 1, that is repeatedly multiplied in an exponential expression.Exponent
A value, often a variable, indicating how many times the base is used as a factor in repeated multiplication.Variable
A symbol, such as x or y, representing a quantity that can change within a mathematical expression.Constant
A fixed value that does not change, often serving as the base in exponential functions.Fractional Base
A base expressed as a fraction, allowed in exponential functions if it is constant and positive.Negative Exponent
An exponent less than zero, resulting in the reciprocal of the base raised to the corresponding positive power.Caret Key
A calculator symbol (^) used to indicate exponentiation, allowing entry of powers for computation.Evaluation
The process of substituting specific values for variables in a function to determine its output.Growth
A pattern in exponential functions where values increase rapidly as the exponent increases.Decay
A pattern in exponential functions where values decrease rapidly, often when the base is between 0 and 1.Power
The complete expression in the exponent, which may include variables and constants, indicating the degree of exponentiation.Reciprocal
A value obtained by inverting a number, commonly resulting from negative exponents in exponential expressions.Parentheses
Symbols used in calculations to group terms, ensuring correct order of operations when entering exponents.