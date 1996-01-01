6. Exponential & Logarithmic Functions
Introduction to Exponential Functions
1
concept
Exponential Functions
6m
2
ProblemProblem
Determine if the function is an exponential function.
If so, identify the power & base, then evaluate for x=4.
f(x)=(−2)x
A
Exponential function, f(4)=16
B
Exponential function, f(4)=−16
C
Not an exponential function
3
ProblemProblem
Determine if the function is an exponential function.
If so, identify the power & base, then evaluate for .
A
Exponential function,
B
Exponential function,
C
Not an exponential function
4
ProblemProblem
Determine if the function is an exponential function.
If so, identify the power & base, then evaluate for .
A
Exponential function,
B
Exponential function,
C
Not an exponential function
