Introduction to Rational Functions definitions Flashcards

Introduction to Rational Functions definitions
Introduction to Rational Functions definitions
Rational Function
A mathematical expression formed by dividing one polynomial by another, where the denominator is not zero.Polynomial
An algebraic expression consisting of variables and coefficients, combined using addition, subtraction, and multiplication.Numerator
The top part of a fraction, representing the dividend in a rational function.Denominator
The bottom part of a fraction, representing the divisor and determining domain restrictions.Domain
The set of all real numbers for which a function is defined, excluding values that make the denominator zero.Domain Restriction
A value or values of the variable that are excluded from the domain because they make the denominator zero.Set Notation
A mathematical format used to describe the domain, specifying which values are included or excluded.Lowest Terms
The simplest form of a rational function, achieved by factoring and canceling common factors in numerator and denominator.Factoring
The process of expressing a polynomial as a product of its simpler components, often used to simplify rational functions.Difference of Squares
A special factoring pattern where a squared term is subtracted from another squared term, resulting in two binomial factors.Common Factor
A factor that appears in both the numerator and denominator, which can be canceled to simplify a rational function.Real Number
Any value on the continuous number line, including both rational and irrational numbers, used in defining domains.Simplification
The process of reducing a rational function to its most basic form by canceling common factors.Restriction
A specific value that is not allowed in the domain due to causing division by zero in the denominator.Greatest Common Factor
The largest factor shared by terms in a polynomial, useful for factoring and simplifying rational functions.