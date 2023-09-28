5. Rational Functions
Introduction to Rational Functions
Intro to Rational Functions
Find the domain of the rational function. Then, write it in lowest terms. f(x)=x−3x2+9
A
{x∣x≠0}, f(x)=x−31
B
{x∣x≠3}, f(x)=x−3x2+9
C
{x∣x≠−3}, f(x)=x−3x2+9
D
{x∣x≠3}, f(x)=x+3
Find the domain of the rational function. Then, write it in lowest terms. f(x)=2x2−86x5
A
{x∣x=2,−2},f(x)=x2−43x5
B
{x∣x=2,−2},f(x)=2x2−86x5
C
{x∣x=2},f(x)=x2−43x5
D
{x∣x=2},f(x)=x2−83x5
