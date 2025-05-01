Introduction to Matrices definitions Flashcards
Introduction to Matrices definitions
Matrix
A rectangular arrangement of numbers in rows and columns used to organize and represent information, especially from systems of equations.Row
A horizontal line of elements within a matrix, each corresponding to an equation in a system.Column
A vertical line of elements within a matrix, each typically representing coefficients for a specific variable.Augmented Matrix
A matrix that includes both the coefficients and constants from a system of equations, separated by a vertical bar.Coefficient
A numerical factor in front of a variable within an equation, represented as an entry in a matrix.Constant
A value in a system of equations not multiplied by a variable, appearing in the last column of an augmented matrix.Row Operation
A manipulation applied to the rows of a matrix, including swapping, scaling, or adding rows, used to simplify matrices.Row Echelon Form
A matrix form with ones along the diagonal and zeros below, enabling stepwise back substitution to solve equations.Reduced Row Echelon Form
A matrix form with ones along the diagonal and zeros both above and below, directly revealing solutions without further substitution.Diagonal
The set of entries in a matrix running from the top left to the bottom right, often targeted for ones in special forms.Back Substitution
A process of solving for variables in a system by working upwards from the last equation after achieving row echelon form.Gaussian Elimination
A method using row operations to transform a matrix into row echelon form, facilitating the solution of systems of equations.Gauss-Jordan Elimination
A method using row operations to achieve reduced row echelon form, allowing immediate reading of solutions from the matrix.Zero Entry
A matrix element with a value of zero, often created through row operations to simplify solving systems.Subscript Notation
A labeling system for rows in matrices, using small numbers to indicate specific rows before and after operations.