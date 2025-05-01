Using the substitution method, solve the following system of equations.
Using the elimination method, solve the following system of equations.
Consider the given rectangle. It has an area of 221 square meters and a perimeter of 60 meters. Find its length and width.
Consider the following matrices:
Solve the following matrix equation for X: 2B - X = 5A
Solve the system of equations using the Gauss-Jordan method and provide the solution with y arbitrary for systems in two variables that have infinitely many solutions.
Solve the three-variable equation system:
Apply Cramer's Rule to work out the given system of equations.
Evaluate the determinant of the 3x3 matrix:
Express the following system of equations as a matrix equation:
A system of inequalities is given. Graph its solution set.
y>x2+4
y≤−x−6
A system of inequalities is given. Graph its solution set.
2x+y≤5
2x+y>−2
20x+6y<30
x≥0
y≥0
A system of inequalities is given. Graph its solution set.
ex+y≥4
x−2y≥3