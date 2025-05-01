Parabolas definitions Flashcards
Parabolas definitions
Parabola
A U-shaped curve formed by slicing a cone with a tilted plane, characterized by a focus and a directrix.Conic Section
A curve obtained by intersecting a cone with a plane, resulting in shapes like circles, ellipses, and parabolas.Focus
A fixed point used to define a parabola, always equidistant from the vertex as the directrix.Directrix
A fixed line used in the definition of a parabola, always equidistant from the vertex as the focus.Vertex
The point where a parabola changes direction, located midway between the focus and the directrix.Axis of Symmetry
A line that divides a parabola into two mirror-image halves, passing through the vertex and focus.Standard Form
An equation format for parabolas, such as y = (1/(4p))x² for vertical or x = (1/(4p))y² for horizontal orientation.p Value
A parameter in the parabola's equation that determines the distance from the vertex to the focus and directrix.Vertical Parabola
A parabola that opens upward or downward, with a horizontal directrix and a vertical axis of symmetry.Horizontal Parabola
A parabola that opens to the right or left, with a vertical directrix and a horizontal axis of symmetry.Origin
The point (0,0) on a graph, often used as the vertex for standard-form parabolas.Width
The distance across a parabola, determined by moving 2|p| units from the focus in directions perpendicular to the axis of symmetry.Equation
A mathematical statement representing the relationship between x and y for a parabola, involving the parameter p.Positive p Value
Indicates a parabola opens upward (vertical) or to the right (horizontal) from the vertex.Negative p Value
Indicates a parabola opens downward (vertical) or to the left (horizontal) from the vertex.