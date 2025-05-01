Theoretical Probability Calculated using possible outcomes before any experiment, found by dividing favorable outcomes by total possible outcomes.

Empirical Probability Calculated from actual experimental data, found by dividing the number of times an event occurs by the total number of trials.

Sample Space Set of all possible outcomes for a random experiment, often represented using curly brackets in set notation.

Event Any outcome or group of outcomes from a random experiment, regardless of size or significance.

Complement All outcomes in the sample space where a specific event does not occur; its probability is 1 minus the event's probability.

Mutually Exclusive Events Events that cannot occur at the same time; their probabilities are added to find the chance of either occurring.