What is the difference between theoretical and empirical probability? Theoretical probability is based on possible outcomes before any events occur, while empirical probability is based on actual data from experiments.

How do you calculate the theoretical probability of an event? Divide the number of favorable outcomes by the total number of possible outcomes.

How do you calculate the empirical probability of an event? Divide the number of times the event actually occurred by the total number of trials.

What is a sample space in probability? A sample space is the set of all possible outcomes of an experiment, usually written in curly brackets.

What is the complement of an event and how is its probability calculated? The complement of an event is all outcomes where the event does not occur, and its probability is 1 minus the probability of the event.

If the probability of drawing a queen from a deck is 4/52, what is the probability of not drawing a queen? It is 1 - 4/52 = 48/52, or approximately 0.92.