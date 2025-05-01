Quadratic Functions definitions Flashcards
Quadratic Functions definitions
Quadratic Function
A polynomial of degree 2 with a graph that forms a parabola, typically written as f(x) = ax^2 + bx + c with a ≠ 0.Standard Form
An expression of a quadratic as f(x) = ax^2 + bx + c, where a, b, and c are real numbers and a ≠ 0.Vertex Form
A representation of a quadratic as f(x) = a(x-h)^2 + k, highlighting the vertex (h, k) and transformations.Parabola
The U-shaped curve formed by the graph of any quadratic function, opening upward or downward.Vertex
The point on a parabola representing its maximum or minimum value, located at (h, k) in vertex form.Axis of Symmetry
A vertical line passing through the vertex, dividing the parabola into two mirror-image halves, given by x = h.X-Intercept
A point where the parabola crosses the x-axis, found by solving f(x) = 0; can be one or two points.Y-Intercept
The point where the parabola crosses the y-axis, found by evaluating f(0).Domain
The set of all possible input values for a quadratic function, always all real numbers.Range
The set of possible output values for a quadratic, determined by the vertex and the direction the parabola opens.Minimum
The lowest point on a parabola, occurring at the vertex when the parabola opens upward.Maximum
The highest point on a parabola, occurring at the vertex when the parabola opens downward.Vertical Stretch
A transformation making the parabola narrower, caused by |a| > 1 in the quadratic's equation.Vertical Compression
A transformation making the parabola wider, caused by 0 < |a| < 1 in the quadratic's equation.Completing the Square
A method for rewriting a quadratic in standard form into vertex form by creating a perfect square trinomial.