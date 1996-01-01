4. Polynomial Functions
Quadratic Functions
Quadratic Functions
Quadratic Functions
Properties of Parabolas
Identify the ordered pair of the vertex of the parabola. State whether it is a minimum or maximum.
(−3,−2) maximum
(−3,−2); minimum
(−1,2); maximum
(−1,2); minimum
Where is the axis of symmetry located on the given parabola?
x=3
x=0
x=1
x=4
Vertex Form
Example 1
Graph the given quadratic function. Identify the vertex, axis of symmetry, intercepts, domain, range, and intervals for which the function is increasing or decreasing. f(x)=−(x−5)2+4
Converting Standard Form to Vertex Form
Example 2
Graph the given quadratic function. Identify the vertex, axis of symmetry, intercepts, domain, range, and intervals for which the function is increasing or decreasing. f(x)=3x2+12x
