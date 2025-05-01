Skip to main content
Radical Expressions definitions Flashcards

Radical Expressions definitions
  • Square Root
    A value that, when multiplied by itself, results in the original number; positive numbers have both positive and negative forms.
  • Principal Root
    The nonnegative solution indicated by the radical symbol alone, representing the main square root of a number.
  • Radical Symbol
    A notation used to indicate the root of a number, with the index sometimes shown at its upper left.
  • Negative Root
    The solution to a root that is the negative counterpart of the principal root, shown by a minus sign before the radical.
  • Cube Root
    A value that, when used three times in multiplication, gives the original number; always matches the sign of the original number.
  • Nth Root
    A value that, when raised to the nth power, equals the original number; generalizes square and cube roots.
  • Index
    The small number written at the upper left of the radical symbol, indicating which root is being taken.
  • Radicand
    The number or expression inside the radical symbol whose root is being evaluated.
  • Imaginary Number
    A result that occurs when taking an even root of a negative number, since no real number squared gives a negative.
  • Perfect Square
    A number that is the product of an integer multiplied by itself, such as 9 or 36.
  • Perfect Cube
    A number that is the product of an integer used three times in multiplication, such as 8 or 27.
  • Even Index
    A root with an index that is an even number, resulting in two real roots for positive radicands and imaginary results for negatives.
  • Odd Index
    A root with an index that is an odd number, always yielding one real root that matches the sign of the radicand.
  • Exponent
    A number indicating how many times a base is multiplied by itself; roots are the inverse operation.
  • Plus-Minus Notation
    A shorthand indicating both the positive and negative roots, written as ± before the radical symbol.