Radical Expressions definitions Flashcards

Square Root
A value that, when multiplied by itself, results in the original number; positive numbers have both positive and negative forms.Principal Root
The nonnegative solution indicated by the radical symbol alone, representing the main square root of a number.Radical Symbol
A notation used to indicate the root of a number, with the index sometimes shown at its upper left.Negative Root
The solution to a root that is the negative counterpart of the principal root, shown by a minus sign before the radical.Cube Root
A value that, when used three times in multiplication, gives the original number; always matches the sign of the original number.Nth Root
A value that, when raised to the nth power, equals the original number; generalizes square and cube roots.Index
The small number written at the upper left of the radical symbol, indicating which root is being taken.Radicand
The number or expression inside the radical symbol whose root is being evaluated.Imaginary Number
A result that occurs when taking an even root of a negative number, since no real number squared gives a negative.Perfect Square
A number that is the product of an integer multiplied by itself, such as 9 or 36.Perfect Cube
A number that is the product of an integer used three times in multiplication, such as 8 or 27.Even Index
A root with an index that is an even number, resulting in two real roots for positive radicands and imaginary results for negatives.Odd Index
A root with an index that is an odd number, always yielding one real root that matches the sign of the radicand.Exponent
A number indicating how many times a base is multiplied by itself; roots are the inverse operation.Plus-Minus Notation
A shorthand indicating both the positive and negative roots, written as ± before the radical symbol.