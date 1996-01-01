Welcome back everyone. So we saw recently that squares and square roots were like opposites of each other. What I'm gonna show you in this video is that squaring isn't the only exponent that we can do. We can also do numbers to the third power or the fourth power or so on and so forth. What I wanna do here is just talk more generally about roots and I'm gonna show you that roots really just fall into two types of categories and I'm gonna show you the differences between these categories. Now, let's get started. I'm gonna actually get back to this information later on in the video. I'm just gonna go ahead and get to the numbers because I think it'll be super clear here when we did square roots, we said that two squared was equal to four and negative two squared was also equal to four. So both of these numbers were square roots of four. And that means that if you go backwards from four, if you undo that by taking the square roots, you get two and you should get negative two. So does this happen for other exponents though? So does this happen if I take two to the third power. Well, let's just take a look here. What's two to the third power? It's two times two, which is 44 times two is eight. Negative two. What happens is the negatives cancel for the first two terms. But then you have another factor of negative two and this turns into negative eight. So here's the difference when I took two and negative two and I squared them, I got just the same number of four. Whereas when I cube two and negative two, I get different numbers eight and negative eight. So just as the square root was the opposite of the square, then we can do cube roots to take the opposite of the cube. And what we see here is that the cube root of eight is not both of these numbers, you don't get two numbers because it only just gets us back to two and not negative two, negative two gave us negative eight when we cubed it. So the Q root of eight is just two and the Q root of negative eight, if I work backwards from this number just gets me to negative two. All right. And that's the main difference here. Whereas for square roots, we always saw two roots, there was a positive and a negative, the two and the negative two and they were the same. Whereas for cube roots, what happens is we always, always, always have one root roots are always actually the same sign as the Radicans. So that's also what we saw. The two is the same sign as the eights. The negative two is the same sign as the negative eight. And furthermore, what we also saw is that when we have negatives inside of Radicans, the answers to those were imaginary nothing when squared gave us a negative number. So the answers were imaginary. Whereas here for cube roots, what happens is if you have negatives inside the Ratican, that's perfectly fine. Your answer actually just turns out to be negative negative two. If you multiply it by itself three times gets you to negative eights. So negative numbers inside of cubes are perfectly fine. So here's the whole idea more generally, if you take a number and you raise it to the nth power, the opposite of that is taking the nth root. So in other words, if I have a number like a and I raise it to the N power like the third power, fourth power or something like that, then the opposite of that is if I take the answer and I take the nth root of that, I should just get back to my original A. That's sort of more generally what happens. This num this letter N here is called the index and it's written at the top left of the radical. For example, we saw the three over here, but you also might see a five or a seven or something like that. Um The only thing you need to know though is that for square roots, there's kind of like an invisible two here. Um So the square roots, the N is equal to two, but it just never gets written for some reason. All right. And furthermore, what we saw here is that square roots and Q roots are really just examples of where you have even versus odd indexes. So everything that we talked about for square roots, the two roots and the imaginary stuff like that, all that stuff applies for when you have even indexes like fourth roots, sixth roots, stuff like that. And everything that we talked about over here for cube roots also applies when you see fifth roots and seventh roots and stuff like that. So what I like to do in my examples is I look at the number inside the radical, look at the index and I just go over here and use these rules, but that's all there is. So let's go ahead and take a look at some examples. So we're gonna take a look at the following nth routes and evaluate them or indicate if the answer is imaginary. Let's get started here with the roots of fourth root of 81. So what I like to do is actually always look at the number inside um and figure out if it's positive or negative. So negative one or sorry, 81 is positive And so what that means is that now we look at the index. So if I have a positive number and then I look at the index, what that tells me is that I'm gonna look at these two rules over here. I should have two routes, one is negative and one is positive. So what is the fourth route of 81? Well, rather than having to sit here and calculate a bunch of stuff. But I've actually sort of done for you is I've come up with a list or a table of perfect powers like perfect squares or cubes or even other powers that are gonna be really helpful for you to uh you know, to memorize, you don't actually have to memorize them. You could always just recalculate them if you need to. But let's get started here. So I'm just gonna look for 81 inside of this list. I see 81 is nine squared, but I'm not looking for something squared. I'm looking for something to the fourth power. So if I keep looking over here, what I see is that three to the fourth power is 81. So the opposite of that is that the fourth root of 81 should just give me three. Now remember what happens is this radical symbol because it's positive, just means that they're talking about the positive roots. So the answer is just three, right? Because three to the fourth power is 81 let's take a look at the second one here here. What we have is I have negative 32 and I have the fifth root of that. So take a look at the number first, it's negative. So what does that mean? I look at my two, I, I look at my index and it's an odd index negative inside of a radical for odd indexes. The answer is just going to be negative. All right. So I look at my list over here, I'm gonna try to find what thing when multiplied by. So five times gets me to 32. And you'll see here that two to the fifth power is 32. So in other words, what happens is negative two to the fifth power. If you can multiply this out just gives you negative 32. Therefore the fifth route of 34 is just equal to negative two. All right. So look at the number first to figure out if it's positive or negative, then look at the index and that'll tell you which rules to use. All right, let's look at the last uh the third one over here here. What I have is I have a negative number. All right. So then I look at the index. So is it even or odd? Well, I have a negative number with an even index. So that means I look at this rule over here. So a negative inside means that the answer is imaginary So this just equals an imaginary number and that's all you need to know for. Now, that's the answer. Let's take a look at the last one and the last one here, I have negative five to the seventh power. So this is not a number, but it's actually just something that's gonna be raised to a power of seven. And then I have to take the seventh root of that now, rather than having to sit here and calculate what negative five to the seventh power is. If, if you uh I'm actually gonna show you a really cool shortcut for this. Basically what happens is I'm gonna take a number and I'm gonna raise it to the seventh power and then I'm gonna take the seventh root of that. So basically, those are just opposites of each other. If you ever have a term in a radical where the exponent equals the index. In other words, I have a seven here as an exponent and that's the same thing as the seventh uh roots and they cancel outs. I take number race to the seventh power and then 1/7 root. It, it's basically like I'm just canceling it itself out and then all you're left with is just whatever was inside of the Ratican. So your answer here is just negative five. All right, folks. Thanks for watching. Let's look at this one.

