Radical Expressions
Radical Expressions
Square Roots
Everyone early in the course, when we studied exponents, we saw how to square a number and we saw something like four squared was equal to 16. But now what's gonna happen in problems is they'll give you the right side of the equation like 16. And they're gonna ask you for the left side, they're gonna ask you what number when I multiply it by itself gets me to 16. And to answer this question, we're gonna talk about square roots. Now you've probably seen square roots at some point in math classes before, but we're gonna go over it again because there's a few things that you should know. Let's go ahead and take a look. So basically, the idea is that squares and square roots are like opposites of each other. The reverse of squaring a number is taking the square root. So for example, if I were asked, what are the square roots of nine, I have to think of a number when I multiply it by itself, it gets me to nine. So let's try that. Is it gonna be one? Well, no, because one multiplied by itself is one. What about two? Now that just gets me four. But what about three, three if I multiply it by itself, you know, square it over here, I get to nine. But is that the only number that works for? Well, actually, no, because remember that negative three, if I square negative three, the negative sign cancels and I also just get to nine. So in other words, there's two numbers that when I multiply them by themselves, they get me to nine. And what that means is that nine has two square roots, three and negative three. This actually always works for positive real numbers. They always have two routes. There is a positive root like the three and textbooks sometimes call that the principal roots, but there's also the negative roots, the negative three. All right. So basically, if I start at nine and I want to go backwards and take the square roots, there's two possible solutions I have three and negative three. So how do we write that? Well, we use this little radical symbol over here, this little um this little symbol. And so if I go backwards from nine, I get to three or negative three. But notice how there's a problem here. So if there's two possible answers for the square root of nine, how do I know which one I'm talking about? Am I talking about three or negative three? Because sometimes in problems you'll just see a square root like this. How do you know which one it's talking about, basically, it comes down to the way that you write the notation. So what we do here is the radical symbol when it's written by itself, that means it's talking about the positive root. So if you just see radical nine by itself, it's just talking about the positive root of three. And to talk about the negative route, you have to stick a minus sign in front of that radical symbol. That means that now you're talking about the ne the the negative roots, which is the negative three. All right. So it's super important that you do that. Um Because what I learned when I was studying this stuff is that if you just have radical nine, you could sort of just write plus or minus three, but you can't do that. This is incorrect. And if you try to do this, you actually write this on a homework or something like that, you may get the wrong answer, right. So just be very, very careful. The notation is very important here. All right. And then uh what you also see sometimes is that if you want to talk about both of these at the same time, you'll see a little plus or minus in front of the radical. That just means that you're talking about plus and minus three. So both of them at the same time. So this is a little bit more efficient that way. All right. So that's all there is to it. So let's just actually go ahead and take a look at our first two problems here. If I want to evaluate this radical, I have radical 36. So in other words, I need to take the square to 36 and I need a number that multiplies by itself to get me 36. So let's just try. One squared is not gonna be that because that's just 12 squared is 43 squared is 94 squared, four times four is 16. So I have to keep going. I got five squared which is 25. That's still not it. And what about six squared? Well, six squared is equal to 36. So that means all of these are wrong answers. But this one's the right one I have six when I multiply it by itself gets me 36. So which one of them? But that also means that negative 36 I'm sorry, negative six also gets me to 36. So what's the answer here is that the positive? It the negative. Remember the radical is by itself. So this actually means it's just talking about six and it's not talking about both of them or the negative one. All right. So it's very important. What about the second one here? Now we see a negative that's in front of the radical symbol. That means it's talking about the negative roots of 36. So this answer is negative six over here. All right. So that's how to do those kinds of problems pretty straightforward. Let's take a look at this last one over here, which is now I have a negative, it's inside of the radical over here. All right. And to do this, we're actually going to talk about what happens when you get negatives inside of radicals because basically what that means is that you need to find a number and when you multiply it by itself gets you negative 36 or you know, in this case, negative nine, can I do that? Well, here what happens is if I try to do three, remember three squared is not negative nine, it's just positive nine. So that's not gonna work. And what about negative three? That's also not gonna work because if I took negative three and squared it, I, you know, uh I just got a positive nine. So in other words, that's not gonna work either because that just equals nine. So how do I take the square root of a negative number? It turns out you just can't do it, you can't do it because no matter what number you pick when you multiply it by itself, the negative just cancels out. Um And so what happens is all you need to know for right now is that whenever you see a negative that's inside of a radical, you just need to know that it's imaginary and we'll cover this later on. But that's all you need to know for now. So here's a good sort of like a memory tool to use when we saw negatives that were outside of radicals, that was perfectly fine. And that was OK. So for example, we saw a negative outside of radical nine or 36 that's perfectly fine. But if you see a negative inside, that means that it's imaginary. So outside is OK, but inside is imaginary. All right. So negative radical 36 over here perfectly fine. But the radical of negative 36 that's imaginary. All right. That's all you need to know for now. Anyway, folks, so that's all there is to it. Let me know if you have any questions. Thanks for watching.
Evaluate the radical. −41
A
21
B
−21
C
−161
D
No real solution (Imaginary)
Evaluate the radical. (−5)2
A
2.23
B
5
C
−5
D
No real solution (Imaginary)
Nth Roots
Welcome back everyone. So we saw recently that squares and square roots were like opposites of each other. What I'm gonna show you in this video is that squaring isn't the only exponent that we can do. We can also do numbers to the third power or the fourth power or so on and so forth. What I wanna do here is just talk more generally about roots and I'm gonna show you that roots really just fall into two types of categories and I'm gonna show you the differences between these categories. Now, let's get started. I'm gonna actually get back to this information later on in the video. I'm just gonna go ahead and get to the numbers because I think it'll be super clear here when we did square roots, we said that two squared was equal to four and negative two squared was also equal to four. So both of these numbers were square roots of four. And that means that if you go backwards from four, if you undo that by taking the square roots, you get two and you should get negative two. So does this happen for other exponents though? So does this happen if I take two to the third power. Well, let's just take a look here. What's two to the third power? It's two times two, which is 44 times two is eight. Negative two. What happens is the negatives cancel for the first two terms. But then you have another factor of negative two and this turns into negative eight. So here's the difference when I took two and negative two and I squared them, I got just the same number of four. Whereas when I cube two and negative two, I get different numbers eight and negative eight. So just as the square root was the opposite of the square, then we can do cube roots to take the opposite of the cube. And what we see here is that the cube root of eight is not both of these numbers, you don't get two numbers because it only just gets us back to two and not negative two, negative two gave us negative eight when we cubed it. So the Q root of eight is just two and the Q root of negative eight, if I work backwards from this number just gets me to negative two. All right. And that's the main difference here. Whereas for square roots, we always saw two roots, there was a positive and a negative, the two and the negative two and they were the same. Whereas for cube roots, what happens is we always, always, always have one root roots are always actually the same sign as the Radicans. So that's also what we saw. The two is the same sign as the eights. The negative two is the same sign as the negative eight. And furthermore, what we also saw is that when we have negatives inside of Radicans, the answers to those were imaginary nothing when squared gave us a negative number. So the answers were imaginary. Whereas here for cube roots, what happens is if you have negatives inside the Ratican, that's perfectly fine. Your answer actually just turns out to be negative negative two. If you multiply it by itself three times gets you to negative eights. So negative numbers inside of cubes are perfectly fine. So here's the whole idea more generally, if you take a number and you raise it to the nth power, the opposite of that is taking the nth root. So in other words, if I have a number like a and I raise it to the N power like the third power, fourth power or something like that, then the opposite of that is if I take the answer and I take the nth root of that, I should just get back to my original A. That's sort of more generally what happens. This num this letter N here is called the index and it's written at the top left of the radical. For example, we saw the three over here, but you also might see a five or a seven or something like that. Um The only thing you need to know though is that for square roots, there's kind of like an invisible two here. Um So the square roots, the N is equal to two, but it just never gets written for some reason. All right. And furthermore, what we saw here is that square roots and Q roots are really just examples of where you have even versus odd indexes. So everything that we talked about for square roots, the two roots and the imaginary stuff like that, all that stuff applies for when you have even indexes like fourth roots, sixth roots, stuff like that. And everything that we talked about over here for cube roots also applies when you see fifth roots and seventh roots and stuff like that. So what I like to do in my examples is I look at the number inside the radical, look at the index and I just go over here and use these rules, but that's all there is. So let's go ahead and take a look at some examples. So we're gonna take a look at the following nth routes and evaluate them or indicate if the answer is imaginary. Let's get started here with the roots of fourth root of 81. So what I like to do is actually always look at the number inside um and figure out if it's positive or negative. So negative one or sorry, 81 is positive And so what that means is that now we look at the index. So if I have a positive number and then I look at the index, what that tells me is that I'm gonna look at these two rules over here. I should have two routes, one is negative and one is positive. So what is the fourth route of 81? Well, rather than having to sit here and calculate a bunch of stuff. But I've actually sort of done for you is I've come up with a list or a table of perfect powers like perfect squares or cubes or even other powers that are gonna be really helpful for you to uh you know, to memorize, you don't actually have to memorize them. You could always just recalculate them if you need to. But let's get started here. So I'm just gonna look for 81 inside of this list. I see 81 is nine squared, but I'm not looking for something squared. I'm looking for something to the fourth power. So if I keep looking over here, what I see is that three to the fourth power is 81. So the opposite of that is that the fourth root of 81 should just give me three. Now remember what happens is this radical symbol because it's positive, just means that they're talking about the positive roots. So the answer is just three, right? Because three to the fourth power is 81 let's take a look at the second one here here. What we have is I have negative 32 and I have the fifth root of that. So take a look at the number first, it's negative. So what does that mean? I look at my two, I, I look at my index and it's an odd index negative inside of a radical for odd indexes. The answer is just going to be negative. All right. So I look at my list over here, I'm gonna try to find what thing when multiplied by. So five times gets me to 32. And you'll see here that two to the fifth power is 32. So in other words, what happens is negative two to the fifth power. If you can multiply this out just gives you negative 32. Therefore the fifth route of 34 is just equal to negative two. All right. So look at the number first to figure out if it's positive or negative, then look at the index and that'll tell you which rules to use. All right, let's look at the last uh the third one over here here. What I have is I have a negative number. All right. So then I look at the index. So is it even or odd? Well, I have a negative number with an even index. So that means I look at this rule over here. So a negative inside means that the answer is imaginary So this just equals an imaginary number and that's all you need to know for. Now, that's the answer. Let's take a look at the last one and the last one here, I have negative five to the seventh power. So this is not a number, but it's actually just something that's gonna be raised to a power of seven. And then I have to take the seventh root of that now, rather than having to sit here and calculate what negative five to the seventh power is. If, if you uh I'm actually gonna show you a really cool shortcut for this. Basically what happens is I'm gonna take a number and I'm gonna raise it to the seventh power and then I'm gonna take the seventh root of that. So basically, those are just opposites of each other. If you ever have a term in a radical where the exponent equals the index. In other words, I have a seven here as an exponent and that's the same thing as the seventh uh roots and they cancel outs. I take number race to the seventh power and then 1/7 root. It, it's basically like I'm just canceling it itself out and then all you're left with is just whatever was inside of the Ratican. So your answer here is just negative five. All right, folks. Thanks for watching. Let's look at this one.
PRACTICE PROBLEMS AND ACTIVITIES (389)
- In Exercises 1–14, multiply using the product rule. b⁴•b⁷
- Write ∛64 using exponents and evaluate.
- In this Exercise Set, assume that all variables represent positive real numbers. In Exercises 1–10, add or sub...
- Determine whether each statement is true or false. If false, correct the right side of the equation. (y^2)(y^5...
- Write 27^2/3 in radical form and evaluate.
- In Exercises 1–14, multiply using the product rule. x•x³
- Match the rational exponent expression in Column I with the equivalent radical expression in Column II. Assume...
- Evaluate each exponential expression in Exercises 1–22. (−2)^6
- Match the rational exponent expression in Column I with the equivalent radical expression in Column II. Assume...
- Match the rational exponent expression in Column I with the equivalent radical expression in Column II. Assume...
- Match the rational exponent expression in Column I with the equivalent radical expression in Column II. Assume...
- In Exercises 1–20, use radical notation to rewrite each expression. Simplify, if possible. (-27)^⅓
- In Exercises 1–20, evaluate each expression, or state that the expression is not a real number. ___ -√ 36
- Match the rational exponent expression in Column I with the equivalent radical expression in Column II. Assume...
- Match the rational exponent expression in Column I with the equivalent radical expression in Column II. Assume...
- Match the rational exponent expression in Column I with the equivalent radical expression in Column II. Assume...
- In Exercises 4–6, evaluate each algebraic expression for the given value or values of the variable. 6+2(x-8)³...
- In Exercises 1–20, use radical notation to rewrite each expression. Simplify, if possible. -16^¼
- In Exercises 1–20, evaluate each expression, or state that the expression is not a real number. ___ √-36
- Evaluate each expression in Exercises 1–12, or indicate that the root is not a real number. √−25
- In Exercises 1–38, multiply as indicated. If possible, simplify any radical expressions that appear in the pro...
- In Exercises 1–20, use the product rule to multiply. _ _ ⁴√9 ⋅ ⁴√3
- In Exercises 1–20, use radical notation to rewrite each expression. Simplify, if possible. (xy)^⅓
- In Exercises 1–20, evaluate each expression, or state that the expression is not a real number. ____ √1/25
- Perform the operation and/or simplify each of the following. Assume all variables represent positive real numb...
- Evaluate each expression in Exercises 1–12, or indicate that the root is not a real number. √144+25
- In Exercises 1–20, use the product rule to multiply. __ ___ √5x ⋅ √11y
- Determine whether each statement is true or false. If false, correct the right side of the equation. (m^2/3)(m...
- In Exercises 1–38, solve each radical equation. _____ x = √6x + 7
- In Exercises 1–38, multiply as indicated. If possible, simplify any radical expressions that appear in the pro...
- In Exercises 1–20, use radical notation to rewrite each expression. Simplify, if possible. (2xy³)^⅕
- In Exercises 1–20, evaluate each expression, or state that the expression is not a real number. ____ -√9/16
- Perform the operation and/or simplify each of the following. Assume all variables represent positive real numb...
- Evaluate each expression in Exercises 1–12, or indicate that the root is not a real number. √25−√16
- Perform the operation and/or simplify each of the following. Assume all variables represent positive real numb...
- In Exercises 1–20, use the product rule to multiply. ___ __ ⁴√6x² ⋅ ⁴√3x
- Match each expression in Column I with its equivalent expression in Column II. Choices may be used once, more ...
- In Exercises 1–38, solve each radical equation. _____ √2x + 1 = x - 7
- In Exercises 1–38, multiply as indicated. If possible, simplify any radical expressions that appear in the pro...
- Rewrite each expression without the absolute value bars. |√2-1|
- In this Exercise Set, assume that all variables represent positive real numbers. In Exercises 1–10, add or sub...
- In Exercises 1–20, use radical notation to rewrite each expression. Simplify, if possible. 81^3/2
- In Exercises 1–20, evaluate each expression, or state that the expression is not a real number. ____ √0.81
- Write each root using exponents and evaluate. ∛125
- Evaluate each exponential expression in Exercises 1–22. 4^−3
- In Exercises 1–14, multiply using the product rule. (5x³y⁴)(20x⁷y⁸)
- Write each root using exponents and evaluate. ∛216
- Evaluate each expression in Exercises 1–12, or indicate that the root is not a real number. √(−17)^2
- In Exercises 1–20, use the product rule to multiply. ___ ___ √x+6 ⋅ √x-6
- Simplify each expression. See Example 1. (3y^4)(-6y^3)
- In Exercises 1–38, solve each radical equation. _____ x = √3x + 7 - 3
- In Exercises 1–38, multiply as indicated. If possible, simplify any radical expressions that appear in the pro...
- In Exercises 11–28, add or subtract as indicated. You will need to simplify terms to identify the like radical...
- Simplify each expression. See Example 1. (n^6)(n^4)(n)
- Evaluate each exponential expression in Exercises 1–22. 2^2⋅2^3
- In Exercises 1–14, multiply using the product rule. (-3x⁴y⁰z)(-7xyz³)
- Simplify each expression. See Example 1. (a^8)(a^5)(a)
- In Exercises 1–20, use the product rule to multiply. ___ _____ ⁶√x-5 ⋅ ⁶√(x-5)⁴
- In Exercises 1–38, solve each radical equation. _____ 3x - √3x + 7 = -5
- In Exercises 1–38, multiply as indicated. If possible, simplify any radical expressions that appear in the pro...
- In Exercises 11–28, add or subtract as indicated. You will need to simplify terms to identify the like radical...
- Write each root using exponents and evaluate. ∜256
- Write each root using exponents and evaluate. ∛-125
- In Exercises 1–38, solve each radical equation. _____ _____ √6x + 2 = √5x + 3
- In Exercises 1–38, multiply as indicated. If possible, simplify any radical expressions that appear in the pro...
- In Exercises 11–28, add or subtract as indicated. You will need to simplify terms to identify the like radical...
- Evaluate each exponential expression in Exercises 1–22. (3^3)^2
- Write each root using exponents and evaluate. ∛-343
- Write each root using exponents and evaluate. ∜-81
- In Exercises 15–24, divide using the quotient rule. 15x⁹/3x⁴
- Use the product rule to simplify the expressions in Exercises 13–22. In Exercises 17–22, assume that variables...
- In Exercises 11–28, add or subtract as indicated. You will need to simplify terms to identify the like radical...
- Write each root using exponents and evaluate. ∜-256
- Evaluate each exponential expression in Exercises 1–22. 3^8/3^4
- Write each root using exponents and evaluate. ⁵√32
- In Exercises 15–24, divide using the quotient rule. x⁹y⁷/x⁴y²
- Simplify each expression. See Example 1. (5x^2y)(-3x^3y^4)
- In Exercises 1–20, use radical notation to rewrite each expression. Simplify, if possible. (xy)^4/7
- In Exercises 1–20, evaluate each expression, or state that the expression is not a real number. ______ √16 − 2...
- Evaluate each exponential expression in Exercises 1–22. 2^3/2^7
- In Exercises 15–24, divide using the quotient rule. 50x²y⁷/5xy⁴
- In Exercises 21–38, rewrite each expression with rational exponents. _ √7
- Write each root using exponents and evaluate. - ∛-343
- Use the product rule to simplify the expressions in Exercises 13–22. In Exercises 17–22, assume that variables...
- Simplify each expression. See Example 1. (35m^4n)(-2/7mn^2)
- In Exercises 21–32, simplify by factoring. __ √27
- Simplify each exponential expression in Exercises 23–64. x^−2y
- In Exercises 15–24, divide using the quotient rule. -56a^12b^10c^8/7ab^2c^4
- In Exercises 21–38, rewrite each expression with rational exponents. _ ∛5
- In Exercises 21–32, simplify by factoring. __ √28
- In Exercises 1–38, solve each radical equation. ____ ____ √x - 4 + √x + 4 = 4
- In Exercises 1–38, multiply as indicated. If possible, simplify any radical expressions that appear in the pro...
- Simplify each expression. Assume all variables represent nonzero real numbers. See Examples 1–3. (6^4)^3
- In Exercises 25–34, use the zero-exponent rule to simplify each expression. 6⁰
- In Exercises 21–38, rewrite each expression with rational exponents. ___ ⁵√11x
- In Exercises 21–32, simplify by factoring. ___ √40x
- In Exercises 1–38, solve each radical equation. ____ 2√x - 3 + 4 = x + 1
- In Exercises 1–38, multiply as indicated. If possible, simplify any radical expressions that appear in the pro...
- Simplify each expression. Assume all variables represent nonzero real numbers. See Examples 1–3. (-2x^5)^5
- In Exercises 11–28, add or subtract as indicated. You will need to simplify terms to identify the like radical...
- If the expression is in exponential form, write it in radical form and evaluate if possible. If it is in radic...
- In Exercises 21–38, rewrite each expression with rational exponents. __ √x³
- In Exercises 21–32, simplify by factoring. __ ³√54
- In Exercises 1–38, solve each radical equation. (3x - 6)¹/³ + 5 = 8
- In Exercises 1–38, multiply as indicated. If possible, simplify any radical expressions that appear in the pro...
- Simplify each expression. Assume all variables represent nonzero real numbers. See Examples 1–3. -(2x^0y^4)^3
- In Exercises 11–28, add or subtract as indicated. You will need to simplify terms to identify the like radical...
- If the expression is in exponential form, write it in radical form and evaluate if possible. If it is in radic...
- Simplify each exponential expression in Exercises 23–64. x^−5⋅x^10
- In Exercises 21–32, simplify by factoring. _____ ³√250x³
- In Exercises 1–38, solve each radical equation. (2x + 3)¹/⁴ + 7 = 10
- In Exercises 1–38, multiply as indicated. If possible, simplify any radical expressions that appear in the pro...
- Simplify each expression. Assume all variables represent nonzero real numbers. See Examples 1–3. (p^4/q)^2
- In Exercises 29–44, simplify using the quotient rule. _____ √19/25
- If the expression is in exponential form, write it in radical form and evaluate if possible. If it is in radic...
- Use the quotient rule to simplify the expressions in Exercises 23–32. Assume that x > 0. √24x^4/√3x
- If the expression is in exponential form, write it in radical form and evaluate if possible. If it is in radic...
- In Exercises 1–38, multiply as indicated. If possible, simplify any radical expressions that appear in the pro...
- Simplify each expression. Assume all variables represent nonzero real numbers. See Examples 1–3. (-5n^4/r^2)^3
- In Exercises 29–44, simplify using the quotient rule. _____ ³√11/64
- Use the quotient rule to simplify the expressions in Exercises 23–32. Assume that x > 0. √500x^3/√10x^−1
- In Exercises 1–38, solve each radical equation. (x - 2)¹/² + 8 = 6
- Simplify each exponential expression in Exercises 23–64. (x^11)^5
- Simplify each expression. Assume all variables represent nonzero real numbers. See Examples 1–3. -(x^3y^5/z)^0
- If the expression is in exponential form, write it in radical form and evaluate if possible. If it is in radic...
- In Exercises 33–46, simplify each expression. __ √5²
- In Exercises 25–34, use the zero-exponent rule to simplify each expression. (13y)⁰
- In Exercises 29–44, simplify using the quotient rule. _______ √x²/144y¹²
- If the expression is in exponential form, write it in radical form and evaluate if possible. If it is in radic...
- In Exercises 33–44, add or subtract terms whenever possible. 8√5+11√5
- In Exercises 1–38, solve each radical equation. ____ _____ √x + 2 + √3x + 7 = 1
- In Exercises 33–38, express the function, f, in simplified form. Assume that x can be any real number. _______...
- Find each root. √12²
- Match each expression in Column I with its equivalent expression in Column II. Choices may be used once, more ...
- Simplify each exponential expression in Exercises 23–64. x^14/x^7
- In Exercises 33–46, simplify each expression. ____ √(−4)²
- In Exercises 35–52, write each expression with positive exponents only. Then simplify, if possible. 3⁻²
- In Exercises 21–38, rewrite each expression with rational exponents. ____ (⁶√7xy² ) ⁵
- In Exercises 33–44, add or subtract terms whenever possible. 4√13x−6√13x
- In Exercises 1–38, solve each radical equation. 2(x - 1)¹/³ = (x² + 2x)¹/³
- In Exercises 33–38, express the function, f, in simplified form. Assume that x can be any real number. _______...
- In Exercises 33–46, simplify each expression. _____ √(x−1)²
- In Exercises 35–52, write each expression with positive exponents only. Then simplify, if possible. (-5)⁻²
- In Exercises 21–38, rewrite each expression with rational exponents. __ 2x ³√y²
- Find each root. ∛x³
- In Exercises 1–38, solve each radical equation. (x - 2)¹/⁴ = (3x - 8)¹/⁴
- Simplify each exponential expression in Exercises 23–64. x^30/x^−10
- In Exercises 33–38, express the function, f, in simplified form. Assume that x can be any real number. _______...
- Find each root. ⁷√y⁷
- In Exercises 33–44, add or subtract terms whenever possible. √50x−√8x
- In Exercises 33–46, simplify each expression. ____ √36x⁴
- In Exercises 35–52, write each expression with positive exponents only. Then simplify, if possible. -5⁻²
- In Exercises 39–54, rewrite each expression with a positive rational exponent. Simplify, if possible. 49^-½
- Write each expression without negative exponents, and evaluate if possible. Assume all variables represent non...
- In Exercises 39–60, simplify by factoring. Assume that all variables in a radicand represent positive real num...
- Find each root. ⁶√x^6
- Simplify each exponential expression in Exercises 23–64. (−4/x)^3
- In Exercises 33–46, simplify each expression. _____ −√100x⁶
- In Exercises 35–52, write each expression with positive exponents only. Then simplify, if possible. x²y⁻³
- In Exercises 39–54, rewrite each expression with a positive rational exponent. Simplify, if possible. 27^-⅓
- Find each root. √25k⁴m²
- Write each expression without negative exponents, and evaluate if possible. Assume all variables represent non...
- In Exercises 39–60, simplify by factoring. Assume that all variables in a radicand represent positive real num...
- Find each root. ∜81p¹²q⁴
- In Exercises 29–44, simplify using the quotient rule. ______ ⁴√13y⁷/x¹²
- In Exercises 39–54, rewrite each expression with a positive rational exponent. Simplify, if possible. 16^-¾
- In Exercises 33–44, add or subtract terms whenever possible. 3√8−√32+3√72−√75
- Write each expression without negative exponents, and evaluate if possible. Assume all variables represent non...
- Find each root. ∜(5 + 2m)⁴
- In Exercises 29–44, simplify using the quotient rule. _______ ⁵√64x¹⁴/y¹⁵
- Simplify each exponential expression in Exercises 23–64. (3x^4)(2x^7)
- Write each expression without negative exponents, and evaluate if possible. Assume all variables represent non...
- In Exercises 45–66, divide and, if possible, simplify. ___ √200 √10
- In Exercises 39–64, rationalize each denominator. 1 ----- ³√3
- Use the rules for radicals to perform the indicated operations. Assume all variable expressions represent posi...
- Write each expression without negative exponents, and evaluate if possible. Assume all variables represent non...
- In Exercises 47 - 49, add or subtract terms whenever possible. 7√5 + 13√5
- In Exercises 45–66, divide and, if possible, simplify. __ ³√54 ³√2
- In Exercises 39–64, rationalize each denominator. 10 ----- ³√5
- In Exercises 39–60, simplify by factoring. Assume that all variables in a radicand represent positive real num...
- In Exercises 47 - 49, add or subtract terms whenever possible. 4√72 - 2√48
- In Exercises 47–54, find each cube root. ___ ³√−27
- In Exercises 35–52, write each expression with positive exponents only. Then simplify, if possible. x⁻²/y⁻⁵
- In Exercises 50 - 53, rationalize the denominator. 30/√5
- In Exercises 39–64, rationalize each denominator. 3 ³√ ---- 4
- In Exercises 39–60, simplify by factoring. Assume that all variables in a radicand represent positive real num...
- In Exercises 47–54, find each cube root. _____ ³√1/125
- In Exercises 35–52, write each expression with positive exponents only. Then simplify, if possible. a⁻⁴b⁷/c⁻³
- In Exercises 45–54, rationalize the denominator. 7/(√5−2)
- In Exercises 39–54, rewrite each expression with a positive rational exponent. Simplify, if possible. (2xy)^-...
- Use the rules for radicals to perform the indicated operations. Assume all variable expressions represent posi...
- In Exercises 39–64, rationalize each denominator. 7 ----- ³√x
- In Exercises 39–60, simplify by factoring. Assume that all variables in a radicand represent positive real num...
- In Exercises 47–54, find each cube root. ________ ³√−27/1000
- In Exercises 39–54, rewrite each expression with a positive rational exponent. Simplify, if possible. 5xz^-⅓
- In Exercises 53–58, simplify each expression using the power rule. (x⁶)¹⁰
- Use the rules for radicals to perform the indicated operations. Assume all variable expressions represent posi...
- In Exercises 39–64, rationalize each denominator. 5 ³√ ----- y²
- In Exercises 39–60, simplify by factoring. Assume that all variables in a radicand represent positive real num...
- In Exercises 45–54, rationalize the denominator. 11/(√7−√3)
- Simplify each expression. Write answers without negative exponents. Assume all vari-ables represent nonzero re...
- In Exercises 55–58, find the indicated function values for each function. ___ f(x) = ³√x−1; f(28), f(9), f(0),...
- In Exercises 53–58, simplify each expression using the power rule. (b⁴)⁻³
- Simplify each expression. Write answers without negative exponents. Assume all vari-ables represent nonzero re...
- In Exercises 55–78, use properties of rational exponents to simplify each expression. Assume that all variable...
- Use the rules for radicals to perform the indicated operations. Assume all variable expressions represent posi...
- Evaluate each expression in Exercises 55–66, or indicate that the root is not a real number. ³√8
- In Exercises 45–66, divide and, if possible, simplify. ______ √54a⁷b¹¹ √3a⁻⁴b⁻²
- In Exercises 55–58, find the indicated function values for each function. ____ g(x) = −³√8x−8; g(2), g(1), g(0...
- In Exercises 53–58, simplify each expression using the power rule. (7⁻⁴)⁻⁵
- Simplify each expression. Write answers without negative exponents. Assume all vari-ables represent nonzero re...
- In Exercises 55–78, use properties of rational exponents to simplify each expression. Assume that all variable...
- Use the rules for radicals to perform the indicated operations. Assume all variable expressions represent posi...
- In Exercises 45–66, divide and, if possible, simplify. ____ √50xy 2√2
- Simplify each exponential expression in Exercises 23–64. 10x^4 y^9/30x^12 y^−3
- Simplify the radical expressions in Exercises 58 - 62. ∛81
- In Exercises 39–64, rationalize each denominator. 3 ³√ ------- xy²
- In Exercises 59–72, simplify each expression using the products-to-powers rule. (4x)³
- Use the rules for radicals to perform the indicated operations. Assume all variable expressions represent posi...
- Simplify each expression. Write answers without negative exponents. Assume all vari-ables represent nonzero re...
- In Exercises 55–78, use properties of rational exponents to simplify each expression. Assume that all variable...
- Evaluate each expression in Exercises 55–66, or indicate that the root is not a real number. ⁴√−16
- In Exercises 45–66, divide and, if possible, simplify. ______ ³√250x⁵y³ ³√2x³
- Simplify each exponential expression in Exercises 23–64. (3x^4/y)^−3
- In Exercises 39–64, rationalize each denominator. 5 ------- ⁴√x
- In Exercises 55–78, use properties of rational exponents to simplify each expression. Assume that all variable...
- Use the rules for radicals to perform the indicated operations. Assume all variable expressions represent posi...
- Simplify the radical expressions in Exercises 58 - 62. 4∛16 + 5∛2
- Simplify each expression. Write answers without negative exponents. Assume all vari-ables represent nonzero re...
- In Exercises 45–66, divide and, if possible, simplify. ______ ⁵√96x¹²y¹¹ ⁵√3x²y⁻²
- Simplify the radical expressions in Exercises 58 - 62. ∜(32x^5)/∜(16x) (Assume that x > 0.)
- In Exercises 39–64, rationalize each denominator. 10 ---------- ⁵√16x²
- Use the rules for radicals to perform the indicated operations. Assume all variable expressions represent posi...
- Evaluate each expression in Exercises 55–66, or indicate that the root is not a real number. ⁵√(−3)^5
- Simplify each exponential expression in Exercises 23–64. (3a^−5 b^2/12a^3 b^−4)^0
- Simplify each expression. Write answers without negative exponents. Assume all vari-ables represent nonzero re...
- In Exercises 45–66, divide and, if possible, simplify. _______ ³√x²+7x+12 ³√x+3
- In Exercises 39–64, rationalize each denominator. 3xy² ----------- ⁵√8xy³
- In Exercises 61–82, multiply and simplify. Assume that all variables in a radicand represent positive real num...
- Simplify each expression. Write answers without negative exponents. Assume all vari-ables represent nonzero re...
- In Exercises 59–76, find the indicated root, or state that the expression is not a real number. ___ ⁴√−16
- Evaluate each expression in Exercises 55–66, or indicate that the root is not a real number. ⁶√1/64
- In Exercises 65–74, simplify each radical expression and then rationalize the denominator. 25 --------- √5x²y
- Simplify each expression. Write answers without negative exponents. Assume all vari-ables represent nonzero re...
- In Exercises 59–76, find the indicated root, or state that the expression is not a real number. ___ ⁵√−1
- In Exercises 59–72, simplify each expression using the products-to-powers rule. (-3x⁻²)⁻³
- Use the rules for radicals to perform the indicated operations. Assume all variable expressions represent posi...
- In Exercises 65–74, simplify each radical expression and then rationalize the denominator. 150a³ - √ --------...
- In Exercises 61–82, multiply and simplify. Assume that all variables in a radicand represent positive real num...
- Use the rules for radicals to perform the indicated operations. Assume all variable expressions represent posi...
- Simplify each expression. Write answers without negative exponents. Assume all vari-ables represent nonzero re...
- In Exercises 59–76, find the indicated root, or state that the expression is not a real number. ___ ⁶√−1
- In Exercises 59–72, simplify each expression using the products-to-powers rule. (5x³y⁻⁴)⁻²
- In Exercises 55–78, use properties of rational exponents to simplify each expression. Assume that all variable...
- In Exercises 65–74, simplify each radical expression and then rationalize the denominator. 5m⁴n⁶ √ ----------...
- In Exercises 61–82, multiply and simplify. Assume that all variables in a radicand represent positive real num...
- In Exercises 59–76, find the indicated root, or state that the expression is not a real number. ___ −⁴√256
- In Exercises 59–72, simplify each expression using the products-to-powers rule. (-2x⁻⁵y⁴z²)⁻⁴
- In Exercises 55–78, use properties of rational exponents to simplify each expression. Assume that all variable...
- Simplify by reducing the index of the radical : [y^3]^(1/6)
- Simplify each radical. Assume all variables represent positive real numbers. √192
- In Exercises 59–76, find the indicated root, or state that the expression is not a real number. __ ⁶√64
- In Exercises 55–78, use properties of rational exponents to simplify each expression. Assume that all variable...
- In Exercises 73–84, simplify each expression using the quotients-to-powers rule. (2/x)⁴
- Simplify the radical expressions in Exercises 67–74, if possible. ⁵√64x^6/⁵√2x
- Evaluate each expression. See Example 7. 169^1/2
- In Exercises 65–74, simplify each radical expression and then rationalize the denominator. 15 ------------ ³√...
- Simplify each radical. Assume all variables represent positive real numbers. ∛250
- In Exercises 55–78, use properties of rational exponents to simplify each expression. Assume that all variable...
- In Exercises 73–84, simplify each expression using the quotients-to-powers rule. (x³/5)²
- Evaluate each expression. See Example 7. 16^1/4
- In Exercises 75–82, add or subtract terms whenever possible. 4⁵√2+3⁵√2
- Simplify each radical. Assume all variables represent positive real numbers. - ∜243
- In Exercises 75–92, rationalize each denominator. Simplify, if possible. 15 ---------- √6 + 1
- In Exercises 55–78, use properties of rational exponents to simplify each expression. Assume that all variable...
- In Exercises 73–84, simplify each expression using the quotients-to-powers rule. (- 3x/y)⁴
- In Exercises 77–90, simplify each expression. Include absolute value bars where necessary. __ ³√x³
- Evaluate each expression. See Example 7. (-64/27)^1/3
- Simplify each radical. Assume all variables represent positive real numbers. -9 ⁵√243
- In Exercises 75–92, rationalize each denominator. Simplify, if possible. 17 ---------- √10 - 2
- Evaluate each expression. See Example 7. (-4)^1/2
- In Exercises 79–112, use rational exponents to simplify each expression. If rational exponents appear after si...
- In Exercises 77–90, simplify each expression. Include absolute value bars where necessary. __ ⁴√y⁴
- In Exercises 75–82, add or subtract terms whenever possible. ³√54xy^3−y³√128x
- In Exercises 75–92, rationalize each denominator. Simplify, if possible. 12 ------------ √7 + √3
- Simplify each radical. Assume all variables represent positive real numbers. ∛(16 (-2)⁴ (2)⁸)
- Match each expression in Column I with its equivalent expression in Column II. See Example 8. a. (4/9)^3/2 b....
- In Exercises 79–112, use rational exponents to simplify each expression. If rational exponents appear after si...
- In Exercises 77–90, simplify each expression. Include absolute value bars where necessary. ____ ³√−8x³
- In Exercises 75–92, rationalize each denominator. Simplify, if possible. √b ---------- √a - √b
- In Exercises 75–82, add or subtract terms whenever possible. √3+³√15
- Simplify each expression. Write answers without negative exponents. Assume all vari-ables represent positive r...
- In Exercises 79–112, use rational exponents to simplify each expression. If rational exponents appear after si...
- In Exercises 77–90, simplify each expression. Include absolute value bars where necessary. ____ ³√(−5)³
- Simplify each radical. Assume all variables represent positive real numbers. √24m⁶n⁵
- In Exercises 85–116, simplify each exponential expression. x³/x⁹
- Simplify each radical. Assume all variables represent positive real numbers. ∜(x⁴ + y⁴)
- Simplify each radical. Assume all variables represent positive real numbers. ∛(27 + a³)
- In Exercises 85–116, simplify each exponential expression. 20x³/-5x⁴
- Simplify each radical. Assume all variables represent positive real numbers. ⁹√5³
- Simplify each radical. Assume all variables represent positive real numbers. ⁶√11³
- In Exercises 83–90, evaluate each expression without using a calculator. 16^(−6/2)
- Simplify each radical. Assume all variables represent positive real numbers. ⁸√5⁴
- In Exercises 75–92, rationalize each denominator. Simplify, if possible. 2√6 + √5 -------------- 3√6 - √5
- Simplify each radical. Assume all variables represent positive real numbers. ⁶√x¹⁸y²
- Simplify each expression. Write answers without negative exponents. Assume all vari-ables represent positive r...
- In Exercises 79–112, use rational exponents to simplify each expression. If rational exponents appear after si...
- Simplify each expression. Write answers without negative exponents. Assume all vari-ables represent positive r...
- In Exercises 93–104, rationalize each numerator. Simplify, if possible. 5 √ --- 3
- Simplify each radical. Assume all variables represent positive real numbers. ⁹√∜7³
- In Exercises 91–100, simplify using properties of exponents. (x^2/3)^3
- Simplify each expression. Write answers without negative exponents. Assume all vari-ables represent positive r...
- Perform the indicated operations. Assume all variables represent positive real numbers. 8√(2x) - √(8x) + √(72x...
- In Exercises 85–116, simplify each exponential expression. (2a⁵)(-3a⁻⁷)
- In Exercises 93–104, rationalize each numerator. Simplify, if possible. ³√2x ³√y
- Simplify each expression. Write answers without negative exponents. Assume all vari-ables represent positive r...
- Perform the indicated operations. Assume all variables represent positive real numbers. 3√72m² - 5√32m² - 3√18...
- In Exercises 79–112, use rational exponents to simplify each expression. If rational exponents appear after si...
- In Exercises 85–116, simplify each exponential expression. (-¼x⁻⁴y⁵z⁻¹)(-12x⁻³y⁻¹z⁴)
- Simplify each expression. Write answers without negative exponents. Assume all vari-ables represent positive r...
- In Exercises 93–104, rationalize each numerator. Simplify, if possible. √x + 4 √x
- Simplify each expression. Write answers without negative exponents. Assume all vari-ables represent positive r...
- Perform the indicated operations. Assume all variables represent positive real numbers. 2∛3 + 4∛24 - ∛81
- In Exercises 79–112, use rational exponents to simplify each expression. If rational exponents appear after si...
- In Exercises 85–116, simplify each exponential expression. 6x²/2x⁻⁸
- In Exercises 93–104, rationalize each numerator. Simplify, if possible. √a - √b √a + √b
- Perform the indicated operations. Assume all variables represent positive real numbers. ∜32 + 3∜2
- In Exercises 79–112, use rational exponents to simplify each expression. If rational exponents appear after si...
- In Exercises 85–116, simplify each exponential expression. x⁻⁷/x³
- Evaluate each expression for p=-4, q=8, and r=-10. q+r / q+p
- In Exercises 101–108, simplify by reducing the index of the radical. ⁴√7^2
- Perform the indicated operations. Assume all variables represent positive real numbers. 2∛16 + ∛54
- In Exercises 79–112, use rational exponents to simplify each expression. If rational exponents appear after si...
- In Exercises 85–116, simplify each exponential expression. 30x²y⁵/-6x⁸y⁻³
- Evaluate each expression for p=-4, q=8, and r=-10. 3q/r - 5/p
- In Exercises 103–110, insert either <, >, or = in the shaded area to make a true statement. |−20| □ |−50...
- Perform the indicated operations. Assume all variables represent positive real numbers. 3x∛xy² - 2∛8x⁴y²
- In Exercises 79–112, use rational exponents to simplify each expression. If rational exponents appear after si...
- In Exercises 85–116, simplify each exponential expression. -24a³b⁻⁵c⁵/-3a⁻⁶b⁻⁴c⁻⁷
- Evaluate each expression for p=-4, q=8, and r=-10. 5r / 2p-3r
- In Exercises 105–110, use an associative property to write an algebraic expression equivalent to each expressi...
- Simplify each expression. Write answers without negative exponents. Assume all vari-ables represent positive r...
- In Exercises 103–110, insert either <, >, or = in the shaded area to make a true statement. 30/40−3/4 □ ...
- In Exercises 107–114, simplify each exponential expression. Assume that variables represent nonzero real numbe...
- Evaluate each expression for p=-4, q=8, and r=-10. q/2-r/3 / 3p/4+q/8
- In Exercises 101–108, simplify by reducing the index of the radical. ⁹√x^6 y^3
- In Exercises 101–108, simplify by reducing the index of the radical. ¹²√x^4y^8
- Evaluate each expression for p=-4, q=8, and r=-10. -(p+2)²-3r / 2-q
- Calculate each value mentally. (0.25^3)(400^3)
- Perform the indicated operations. Assume all variables represent positive real numbers. ∛64xy² + ∛27x⁴y⁵
- Calculate each value mentally. (24^2)(0.5^2)
- In Exercises 107–114, simplify each exponential expression. Assume that variables represent nonzero real numbe...
- In Exercises 111–114, simplify each expression. Assume that all variables represent positive numbers. (49x^−2y...
- Perform the indicated operations. Assume all variables represent positive real numbers. ∜81x⁶y³ - ∜16x¹⁰y³
- Calculate each value mentally. 15^4/5^4
- Calculate each value mentally. (0.2^2/3)(40^2/3)
- In Exercises 111–114, simplify each expression. Assume that all variables represent positive numbers. (x^−5/4y...
- Perform the indicated operations. Assume all variables represent positive real numbers. 5√6 + 2√10
- In Exercises 85–116, simplify each exponential expression. (x⁻⁵y⁸/3)⁻⁴
- In Exercises 107–114, simplify each exponential expression. Assume that variables represent nonzero real numbe...
- Perform the indicated operations. Assume all variables represent positive real numbers. √6(3 + √7)
- In Exercises 85–116, simplify each exponential expression. (20a⁻³b⁴c⁵/-2a⁻⁵b⁻²c)⁻²
- Calculate each value mentally. (20^2/3)/(5^3/2)
- Perform the indicated operations. Assume all variables represent positive real numbers. 4√3(√7 - 2√11)
- In Exercises 117–124, simplify each exponential expression. 9y⁴/x⁻² + (x⁻¹/y²)⁻²
- Perform the indicated operations. Assume all variables represent positive real numbers. (√2 + 3) (√2 - 3)
- Make Sense? In Exercises 119–122, determine whether each statement makes sense or does not make sense, and exp...
- In Exercises 117–124, simplify each exponential expression. (3x⁴/y⁻⁴)⁻¹(2x/y²)³
- Perform the indicated operations. Assume all variables represent positive real numbers. (∛11 - 1) (∛11² + ∛11 ...
- In Exercises 117–124, simplify each exponential expression. (-4x³y⁻⁵)⁻²(2x⁻⁸y⁻⁵)
- ___ The domain of f(x) = ³√x−4 is [4, ∞).
- In Exercises 117–124, simplify each exponential expression. (2x²y⁴)⁻¹(4xy³)⁻³ / (x²y)⁻⁵(x³y²)⁴
- _ If x=−2, then √x⁶ = x³.
- Perform the indicated operations. Assume all variables represent positive real numbers. (3√2 + √3) (2√3 - √2)
- Perform the indicated operations and/or simplify each expression. Assume all variables represent positive real...
- Between which two consecutive integers is -√26? Do not use a calculator.
- Perform the indicated operations and/or simplify each expression. Assume all variables represent positive real...
- Perform the indicated operations and/or simplify each expression. Assume all variables represent positive real...
- Perform the indicated operations and/or simplify each expression. Assume all variables represent positive real...
- Perform the indicated operations and/or simplify each expression. Assume all variables represent positive real...
- Perform the indicated operations and/or simplify each expression. Assume all variables represent positive real...
- Perform the indicated operations and/or simplify each expression. Assume all variables represent positive real...
- Perform the indicated operations and/or simplify each expression. Assume all variables represent positive real...
- Perform the indicated operations and/or simplify each expression. Assume all variables represent positive real...
- Rationalize each denominator. Assume all variables represent nonnegative numbers and that no denominators are ...
- Rationalize each denominator. Assume all variables represent nonnegative numbers and that no denominators are ...
- Rationalize each denominator. Assume all variables represent nonnegative numbers and that no denominators are ...
- Rationalize each denominator. Assume all variables represent nonnegative numbers and that no denominators are ...
- Concept Check: By what number should the numerator and denominator of 1/(∛3 - ∛5) be multiplied in order to ra...