Sequences definitions Flashcards

Sequences definitions
Sequences definitions
Sequence
An ordered list of numbers where each entry follows a specific pattern or rule, often described by a formula.Term
An individual number or element in an ordered list, identified by its position within the sequence.Index
A positive integer indicating the position of a term within an ordered list, typically represented by n.Finite Sequence
An ordered list of numbers with a definite end, containing a specific number of terms.Infinite Sequence
An ordered list of numbers that continues indefinitely without a final term, often denoted with ellipsis.Explicit Formula
An equation involving n that allows direct calculation of any term in an ordered list without reference to previous terms.Recursive Formula
A rule that defines each term in an ordered list based on one or more preceding terms, requiring initial values.Arithmetic Sequence
An ordered list where each term increases or decreases by a constant value, forming a linear pattern.Exponential Sequence
An ordered list where each term is a constant raised to the power of the index, resulting in rapid growth or decay.Fractional Sequence
An ordered list where terms are fractions, often with numerators and denominators following distinct patterns.Pattern
A recognizable regularity or rule that determines the progression of terms in an ordered list.Subscript Notation
A way to label terms in an ordered list using a variable with a subscript, such as aₙ, to indicate position.Alternating Sequence
An ordered list where the sign or value of terms alternates in a regular fashion, often involving powers of negative one.General Formula
A mathematical expression that provides a direct method to compute any term in an ordered list based on its position.Function
A mathematical relationship similar to an ordered list, but with inputs that can be any real number, not just positive integers.