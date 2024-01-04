9. Sequences, Series, & Induction
Sequences
1
concept
Introduction to Sequences
8m
2
ProblemProblem
The first 4 terms of a sequence are {3,23,33,43,…}. Continuing this pattern, find the 7th term.
A
83
B
63
C
73
D
93
3
ProblemProblem
Determine the first 3 terms of the sequence given by the general formula
an=n!+11
A
{21,31,71}
B
{21,31,41}
C
{1,2,7}
D
{1,21,61}
4
concept
Writing a General Formula
5
example
Example 1
5m
6
example
Example 2
4m
7
concept
Recursive Formulas
5m
8
ProblemProblem
Write the first 6 terms of the sequence given by the recursive formula an=an−2+an−1 ; a1=1 ; a2=1.
A
{1,1,2,3,5,18}
B
{1,2,3,5,8,13}
C
{0,1,1,2,3,5}
D
{1,1,2,3,5,8}
