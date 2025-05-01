Transformations definitions Flashcards
Transformations definitions
Transformation
Any manipulation that changes the position or shape of a function's graph, such as reflection, shift, or stretch.Reflection
A flip of a graph over a specific axis, resulting in a mirror image and changing the sign of certain values.Shift
A movement of a graph horizontally, vertically, or both, relocating every point without altering the graph's shape.Stretch
An alteration that expands a graph away from an axis, making it appear taller or wider depending on the direction.Compression
A transformation that squeezes a graph toward an axis, making it appear shorter or narrower.Horizontal Shift
A translation of a graph left or right, determined by the value inside the function's argument.Vertical Shift
A translation of a graph up or down, determined by a value added or subtracted outside the function.Vertical Stretch
A transformation that multiplies all y-values by a constant greater than one, making the graph taller.Vertical Compression
A transformation that multiplies all y-values by a constant between zero and one, making the graph shorter.Horizontal Stretch
A transformation that multiplies the input by a constant between zero and one, spreading the graph wider.Horizontal Compression
A transformation that multiplies the input by a constant greater than one, squeezing the graph closer to the y-axis.Domain
The complete set of possible input values for a function, which may change after a transformation.Range
The complete set of possible output values for a function, which can be altered by transformations.Function Notation
A symbolic way to represent transformations, such as f(x-h)+k for shifts or cf(x) for stretches.Combination Transformation
A scenario where multiple transformations, like reflection and shift, are applied to a function simultaneously.