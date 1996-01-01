Transformations
Intro to Transformations
Reflections of Functions
Reflections of Functions Example 1
Written below (green dotted curve) is a graph of the function f(x)=x−2. If g(x) (blue solid curve) is a reflection of f(x) about the y-axis what is the equation for g(x)?
g(x)=−x−2
g(x)=x−2
Shifts of Functions
The green dotted line in the graph below represents the function f(x). The blue solid line represents the function g(x), which is the function f(x) after it has gone through a shift transformation. Find the equation for g(x).
g(x)=f(x−2)+3
g(x)=f(x−2)−3
g(x)=f(x+2)−3
g(x)=f(x)−3
Graphs of Shifted & Reflected Functions
Graphs of Shifted & Reflected Functions Example 1
Stretches & Shrinks of Functions
Stretches & Shrinks of Functions Example 1
Domain & Range of Transformed Functions
The green dotted curve below is a graph of the function f(x). Find the domain and range of g(x) (the blue solid curve), which is a transformation of f(x).
Dom: [1,4] , Ran: [−5,−1]
Dom: [1,5] , Ran: [−5,1]
Dom: [−1,3] , Ran: [−2,4]
Dom: [−2,3] , Ran: [2,4]
- In Exercises 1-16, use the graph of y = f(x) to graph each function g. g(x) = f(x)+1
- In Exercises 1-16, use the graph of y = f(x) to graph each function g. g(x) = f(x+1)
- In Exercises 1-16, use the graph of y = f(x) to graph each function g. g(x) = f(-x)
- In Exercises 1-16, use the graph of y = f(x) to graph each function g. g(x) = -f(x) +3
- In Exercises 1-16, use the graph of y = f(x) to graph each function g. g(x) = f(-x)+3
- In Exercises 1-16, use the graph of y = f(x) to graph each function g. g(x) = 2f(x)
- In Exercises 1-16, use the graph of y = f(x) to graph each function g. g(x) = f(x/2)
- In Exercises 1-16, use the graph of y = f(x) to graph each function g. g(x) = -f(2x) - 1
- Graph each function. See Examples 1 and 2. ƒ(x)=3|x|
- In Exercises 17-32, use the graph of y = f(x) to graph each function g. g(x) = f(x) - 1
- In Exercises 17-32, use the graph of y = f(x) to graph each function g. g(x) = f(x-1)
- Graph each function. See Examples 1 and 2. ƒ(x)=2/3|x|
- In Exercises 17-32, use the graph of y = f(x) to graph each function g. g(x) = f(x-1)+2
- In Exercises 17-32, use the graph of y = f(x) to graph each function g. g(x) = f(x + 1) − 2
- Graph each function. See Examples 1 and 2. g(x)=(1/2)x^2
- In Exercises 17-32, use the graph of y = f(x) to graph each function g. g(x) = f(-x)
- Graph each function. See Examples 1 and 2. ƒ(x)=-(1/2)x^2
- In Exercises 17-32, use the graph of y = f(x) to graph each function g. g(x) = f(-x)+1
- In Exercises 17-32, use the graph of y = f(x) to graph each function g. g(x) = -f(x)+1
- Graph each function. See Examples 1 and 2. ƒ(x)=-3|x|
- In Exercises 17-32, use the graph of y = f(x) to graph each function g. g(x) = ½ f(x)
- Graph each function. See Examples 1 and 2. h(x)=|-(1/2)x|
- Graph each function. See Examples 1 and 2. h(x)=√(4x)
- In Exercises 33-44, use the graph of y = f(x) to graph each function g. g(x) = f(x)+2
- Graph each function. See Examples 1 and 2. ƒ(x)=-√-x
- In Exercises 33-44, use the graph of y = f(x) to graph each function g. g(x) = f(x+2)
- Plot each point, and then plot the points that are symmetric to the given point with respect to the (a) x-axis...
- In Exercises 33-44, use the graph of y = f(x) to graph each function g. g(x) = -(1/2)f(x+2)
- Plot each point, and then plot the points that are symmetric to the given point with respect to the (a) x-axis...
- In Exercises 33-44, use the graph of y = f(x) to graph each function g. g(x) = -½ ƒ ( x + 2) —2
- In Exercises 33-44, use the graph of y = f(x) to graph each function g. g(x) = (1/2)f(2x)
- Without graphing, determine whether each equation has a graph that is symmetric with respect to the x-axis, th...
- In Exercises 45-52, use the graph of y = f(x) to graph each function g. g(x) = -f(x-1) + 1
- Without graphing, determine whether each equation has a graph that is symmetric with respect to the x-axis, th...
- In Exercises 45-52, use the graph of y = f(x) to graph each function g. g(x) = -f(x + 1) − 1
- In Exercises 45-52, use the graph of y = f(x) to graph each function g. g(x)=2f(x-1)
- In Exercises 53-66, begin by graphing the standard quadratic function, f(x) = x². Then use transformations of ...
- In Exercises 53-66, begin by graphing the standard quadratic function, f(x) = x². Then use transformations of ...
- In Exercises 55–59, use the graph of to graph each function g. g(x) = f(x + 2) + 3
- In Exercises 55–59, use the graph of to graph each function g. g(x) = -f(2x)
- In Exercises 60–63, begin by graphing the standard quadratic function, f(x) = x^2. Then use transformations of...
- In Exercises 60–63, begin by graphing the standard quadratic function, f(x) = x^2. Then use transformations of...
- In Exercises 53-66, begin by graphing the standard quadratic function, f(x) = x². Then use transformations of ...
- In Exercises 64–66, begin by graphing the square root function, f(x) = √x. Then use transformations of this gr...
- In Exercises 53-66, begin by graphing the standard quadratic function, f(x) = x². Then use transformations of ...
- In Exercises 64–66, begin by graphing the square root function, f(x) = √x. Then use transformations of this gr...
- In Exercises 53-66, begin by graphing the standard quadratic function, f(x) = x². Then use transformations of ...
- Graph each function. See Examples 6–8 and the Summary of Graphing Techniques box following Example 9. ƒ(x)=x^2...
- In Exercises 67-80, begin by graphing the square root function, f(x) = √x. Then use transformations of this gr...
- In Exercises 67-80, begin by graphing the square root function, f(x) = √x. Then use transformations of this gr...
- In Exercises 67-80, begin by graphing the square root function, f(x) = √x. Then use transformations of this gr...
- Consider the following nonlinear system. Work Exercises 75 –80 in order. y = | x - 1 | y = x^2 - 4 How is the...
- Graph each function. See Examples 6–8 and the Summary of Graphing Techniques box following Example 9. h(x)=-(x...
- In Exercises 67-80, begin by graphing the square root function, f(x) = √x. Then use transformations of this gr...
- In Exercises 67-80, begin by graphing the square root function, f(x) = √x. Then use transformations of this gr...
- Graph each function. See Examples 6–8 and the Summary of Graphing Techniques box following Example 9. ƒ(x)=-3(...
- In Exercises 81–94, begin by graphing the absolute value function, f(x) = |x|. Then use transformations of thi...
- In Exercises 81–94, begin by graphing the absolute value function, f(x) = |x|. Then use transformations of thi...
- Graph each function. See Examples 6–8 and the Summary of Graphing Techniques box following Example 9. ƒ(x)=2√x...
- In Exercises 81–94, begin by graphing the absolute value function, f(x) = |x|. Then use transformations of thi...
- Graph each function. See Examples 6–8 and the Summary of Graphing Techniques box following Example 9. ƒ(x)=3√x...
- What is the relationship between the graphs of ƒ(x)=|x| and g(x)=|-x|?
- In Exercises 81–94, begin by graphing the absolute value function, f(x) = |x|. Then use transformations of thi...
- In Exercises 81–94, begin by graphing the absolute value function, f(x) = |x|. Then use transformations of thi...
- Each of the following graphs is obtained from the graph of ƒ(x)=|x| or g(x)=√x by applying several of the tran...
- In Exercises 95-106, begin by graphing the standard cubic function, f(x) = x³. Then use transformations of thi...
- Describe how the graph of each function can be obtained from the graph of ƒ(x) = |x|. g(x) = -|x|
- In Exercises 95-106, begin by graphing the standard cubic function, f(x) = x³. Then use transformations of thi...
- Let ƒ(x) = 3x -4. Find an equation for each reflection of the graph of ƒ(x). across the x-axis
- In Exercises 95-106, begin by graphing the standard cubic function, f(x) = x³. Then use transformations of thi...
- Let ƒ(x) = 3x -4. Find an equation for each reflection of the graph of ƒ(x). across the y-axis
- Each of the following graphs is obtained from the graph of ƒ(x)=|x| or g(x)=√x by applying several of the tran...
- The graph of a function ƒ is shown in the figure. Sketch the graph of each function defined as follows. (a) ...
- The graph of a function ƒ is shown in the figure. Sketch the graph of each function defined as follows. (b) ...
- The graph of a function ƒ is shown in the figure. Sketch the graph of each function defined as follows. (c) ...
- In Exercises 95-106, begin by graphing the standard cubic function, f(x) = x³. Then use transformations of thi...
- The graph of a function ƒ is shown in the figure. Sketch the graph of each function defined as follows. (d) ...
- In Exercises 107-118, begin by graphing the cube root function, f(x) = ∛x. Then use transformations of this gr...
- In Exercises 107-118, begin by graphing the cube root function, f(x) = ∛x. Then use transformations of this gr...
- In Exercises 107-118, begin by graphing the cube root function, f(x) = ∛x. Then use transformations of this gr...
- In Exercises 107-118, begin by graphing the cube root function, f(x) = ∛x. Then use transformations of this gr...
- In Exercises 107-118, begin by graphing the cube root function, f(x) = ∛x. Then use transformations of this gr...