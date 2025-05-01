How do you determine the scale factor of a dilation between two similar figures in the context of function transformations?

The scale factor of a dilation is found by comparing corresponding lengths or values in the original and transformed figures. In function transformations, if a function is multiplied by a constant c outside the function (e.g., c·f(x)), the scale factor is c for a vertical dilation. If c > 1, the graph is stretched; if 0 < c < 1, the graph is compressed.