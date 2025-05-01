Understanding Polynomial Functions definitions Flashcards

Skip to main content
Understanding Polynomial Functions definitions
  • Polynomial Function
    An expression with positive whole number exponents, written in standard form, whose graph is always smooth and continuous.
  • Standard Form
    A way of writing expressions with terms in descending order of exponents, combining like terms, and showing the leading coefficient first.
  • Exponent
    A positive whole number indicating how many times a variable is multiplied by itself in a term.
  • Leading Coefficient
    The coefficient attached to the term with the highest exponent when the expression is in standard form.
  • Degree
    The highest exponent present in a polynomial, which determines the function's end behavior and maximum turning points.
  • End Behavior
    The direction the graph moves as x approaches positive or negative infinity, determined by the leading coefficient and degree.
  • Zero
    A value of x where the function equals zero, corresponding to an x-intercept on the graph.
  • Multiplicity
    The number of times a particular factor appears, affecting whether the graph crosses or bounces at a zero.
  • Turning Point
    A location on the graph where the function changes direction from increasing to decreasing or vice versa.
  • Local Maximum
    A point on the graph higher than all nearby points, representing the top of a hill.
  • Local Minimum
    A point on the graph lower than all nearby points, representing the bottom of a valley.
  • X-Intercept
    A point where the graph crosses or touches the x-axis, found by setting the function equal to zero.
  • Continuous Graph
    A graph with no breaks or gaps, characteristic of all polynomial functions.
  • Smooth Curve
    A graph with no sharp corners, always present in polynomial functions.
  • Domain
    The set of all real numbers for which the function is defined, always from negative infinity to infinity for polynomials.