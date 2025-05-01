Understanding Polynomial Functions definitions Flashcards
Understanding Polynomial Functions definitions
Polynomial Function
An expression with positive whole number exponents, written in standard form, whose graph is always smooth and continuous.Standard Form
A way of writing expressions with terms in descending order of exponents, combining like terms, and showing the leading coefficient first.Exponent
A positive whole number indicating how many times a variable is multiplied by itself in a term.Leading Coefficient
The coefficient attached to the term with the highest exponent when the expression is in standard form.Degree
The highest exponent present in a polynomial, which determines the function's end behavior and maximum turning points.End Behavior
The direction the graph moves as x approaches positive or negative infinity, determined by the leading coefficient and degree.Zero
A value of x where the function equals zero, corresponding to an x-intercept on the graph.Multiplicity
The number of times a particular factor appears, affecting whether the graph crosses or bounces at a zero.Turning Point
A location on the graph where the function changes direction from increasing to decreasing or vice versa.Local Maximum
A point on the graph higher than all nearby points, representing the top of a hill.Local Minimum
A point on the graph lower than all nearby points, representing the bottom of a valley.X-Intercept
A point where the graph crosses or touches the x-axis, found by setting the function equal to zero.Continuous Graph
A graph with no breaks or gaps, characteristic of all polynomial functions.Smooth Curve
A graph with no sharp corners, always present in polynomial functions.Domain
The set of all real numbers for which the function is defined, always from negative infinity to infinity for polynomials.