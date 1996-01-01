Understanding Polynomial Functions
Introduction to Polynomial Functions
Determine if the given function is a polynomial function. If so, write in standard form, then state the degree and leading coefficient. f(x)=4x3+21x−1−2x+1
Polynomial with n=3,an=4
Polynomial with n=4,an=3
Polynomial with n=−1,an=21
Not a polynomial function.
Determine if the given function is a polynomial function. If so, write in standard form, then state the degree and leading coefficient. f(x)=2+x
Polynomial with n=1,an=2
Polynomial with n=0,an=1
Polynomial with n=1,an=1
Not a polynomial function.
Determine if the given function is a polynomial function. If so, write in standard form, then state the degree and leading coefficient. f(x)=3x2+5x+2
Polynomial with n=3,an=2
Polynomial with n=2,an=3
Polynomial with n=n=2,an=2
Not a polynomial function.
End Behavior of Polynomial Functions
Determine the end behavior of the given polynomial function. f(x)=x2+4x+x+7x3
Right side rises; Ends are same
Right side rises; Ends are opposite
Right side falls; Ends are same
Right side falls; Ends are opposite
Match the given polynomial function to its graph based on end behavior. f(x)=−2x3+x2+1
Finding Zeros & Their Multiplicity
Find the zeros of the given polynomial function and give the multiplicity of each. State whether the graph crosses or touches the x-axis at each zero. f(x)=2x4−12x3+18x2
Touch at x=0, Cross at x=−3
Touch at x=0, Touch at x=3
Touch at x=1, Cross at x=−3
Touch at x=−1, Cross at x=0
Find the zeros of the given polynomial function and give the multiplicity of each. State whether the graph crosses or touches the x-axis at each zero. f(x)=x2(x−1)3(2x+6)
Cross at x=0, Cross at x=1, Cross at x=3
Touch at x=0, Cross at x=−1, Cross at x=3
Cross at x=0, Touch at x=1, Touch at x=−3
Touch at x=0, Cross at x=1, Cross at x=−3
Maximum Turning Points of a Polynomial Function
Determine the maximum number of turning points for the given polynomial function. f(x)=6x4+2x
1
2
3
4
Based ONLY on the maximum number of turning points, which of the following graphs could NOT be the graph of the given function? f(x)=x3+1
The given term represents the leading term of some polynomial function. Determine the end behavior and the maximum number of turning points. 4x5
Right side rises; Ends are opposite & 4 maximum turning points
Right side rises; Ends are opposite & 5 maximum turning points
Right side rises; Ends are the same & 4 maximum turning points
Right side falls; Ends are opposite & 4 maximum turning points
