What is the domain of a polynomial function? The domain of a polynomial function is all real numbers, which can be written as (−∞, ∞).

How do you determine the end behavior of a polynomial function? To determine the end behavior of a polynomial function, examine the leading term (the term with the highest degree) in standard form. The sign of the leading coefficient and whether the degree is even or odd will dictate the end behavior: if the degree is even, both ends of the graph go in the same direction (up if the leading coefficient is positive, down if negative); if the degree is odd, the ends go in opposite directions (rising right if positive, falling right if negative).

What steps should you follow to find the end behavior of a polynomial function? To find the end behavior of a polynomial function: (1) Write the function in standard form; (2) Identify the leading term (the term with the highest degree); (3) Check the sign of the leading coefficient and whether the degree is even or odd; (4) Use these to determine if both ends rise, both fall, or if one rises while the other falls.

What must be true about the exponents in a polynomial function? All exponents in a polynomial function must be positive whole numbers. Negative or fractional exponents are not allowed.

How can you identify the leading coefficient and degree in a polynomial written in standard form? The leading coefficient is the coefficient of the term with the highest power, and the degree is the exponent of that term. Both are found in the first term when the polynomial is written in descending order of powers.

What graphical features distinguish polynomial functions from non-polynomial functions? Polynomial function graphs are always smooth and continuous, with no corners or breaks. Non-polynomial functions may have sharp corners or discontinuities.