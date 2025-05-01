Skip to main content
Financial Accounting
My Courses
College Courses
Professional Courses
My Courses
Chemistry
General Chemistry
Organic Chemistry
Analytical Chemistry
GOB Chemistry
Biochemistry
Intro to Chemistry
Biology
General Biology
Microbiology
Anatomy & Physiology
Genetics
Cell Biology
Physics
Physics
Math
College Algebra
Trigonometry
Precalculus
Calculus
Business Calculus
Statistics
Business Statistics
Social Sciences
Psychology
Health Sciences
Personal Health
Nutrition
Business
Microeconomics
Macroeconomics
Financial Accounting
Product & Marketing
Agile & Product Management
Digital Marketing
Project Management
AI in Marketing
Programming
Introduction to Python
Microsoft Power BI
Data Analysis - Excel
Introduction to Blockchain
HTML, CSS & Layout
Introduction to JavaScript
R Programming
Calculators
AI Tools
Study Prep Blog
Study Prep Home
My Course
Learn
Exam Prep
AI Tutor
Flashcards
Explore
Try the app
My Course
Learn
Exam Prep
AI Tutor
Flashcards
Explore
Try the app
Back
Discount on Bonds
Download worksheet
Problem 1
Problem 2
Problem 3
Problem 4
Problem 5
Problem 6
Problem 7
Problem 8
Problem 9
Problem 10
Discount on Bonds
Download worksheet
Practice
Summary
Previous
3 of 10
Next
11. Long Term Liabilities / Discount on Bonds / Problem 3
Problem 3
What is the primary difference between discounted bonds and premium bonds?
A
Discounted bonds are issued when the market interest rate is lower than the stated interest rate, while premium bonds are issued when the market interest rate is higher than the stated interest rate.
B
Discounted bonds are issued at a price higher than their face value, while premium bonds are issued at a price lower than their face value.
C
Discounted bonds have a stated interest rate lower than the market rate, while premium bonds have a stated interest rate higher than the market rate.
D
Discounted bonds and premium bonds are issued at the same price but have different maturity dates.
AI tutor
0
Show Answer
Learn this concept