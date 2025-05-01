Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
GAAP vs. IFRS: Merchandising
15. GAAP vs IFRS / GAAP vs. IFRS: Merchandising / Problem 4
Problem 4

A company revalues its long-term asset from $100,000 to $150,000 under IFRS. How is the $50,000 gain reported?

Learn this concept