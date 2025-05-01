Adjusting Entries: Depreciation quiz #1 Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 24 ) Hide definitions

What is the purpose of recording depreciation as an adjusting entry? Depreciation allocates the cost of a long-term asset over its useful life, matching the expense with the benefit derived each year.

How is straight-line depreciation calculated for a long-term asset? Straight-line depreciation is calculated by dividing the asset's cost by its estimated useful life.

If a machine is purchased for $50,000 with a useful life of 10 years, what is the annual depreciation expense using the straight-line method? The annual depreciation expense is $5,000 ($50,000 ÷ 10 years).

What accounts are affected when recording annual depreciation expense? Depreciation expense is debited, and accumulated depreciation is credited.

What type of account is accumulated depreciation, and what is its normal balance? Accumulated depreciation is a contra asset account with a normal credit balance.

How does accumulated depreciation affect the net book value of an asset? Accumulated depreciation reduces the net book value of the asset over time.