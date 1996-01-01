Accrual Accounting Concepts

We expense the cost of a Long-Term Asset, such as Machinery, over its useful life. This is called depreciation of the asset's value. We dive much deeper into the concept of depreciation in later chapters, but this is a good time to understand the basics.

1 concept Adjusting Journal Entries: Depreciation (First Year) 8m Play a video:

2 concept Adjusting Journal Entries: Depreciation (Second Year) 2m Play a video:

3 Problem On January 1, Super Car Wash purchases a brand new auto-washing machine on account for $40,000. The company expects the machine to last eight years. The company chose the “straight-line” method to depreciate the asset, expecting no salvage value. The adjusting entry at the end of the first year would include: A Debit Depreciation Expense $5,000; Credit Accumulated Depreciation $5,000 B Debit Accumulated Depreciation $5,000; Credit Depreciation Expense $5,000 C Debit Depreciation Expense $40,000; Credit Accumulated Depreciation $40,000 D Debit Accumulated Depreciation $40,000; Credit Depreciation Expense $40,000

4 Problem What will be the book value of the asset after two years? A $40,000 B $30,000 C $20,000 D $10,000 E $0