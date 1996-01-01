Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Start typing, then use the up and down aroows to select an option from the list.

Financial Accounting

Learn the toughest concepts covered in your Financial Accounting class with step-by-step video tutorials and practice problems.

Accrual Accounting Concepts

Adjusting Entries: Depreciation

Next Topic

We expense the cost of a Long-Term Asset, such as Machinery, over its useful life. This is called depreciation of the asset's value. We dive much deeper into the concept of depreciation in later chapters, but this is a good time to understand the basics.

1

concept

Adjusting Journal Entries: Depreciation (First Year)

clock
8m
Play a video:
Was this helpful ?
2
2

concept

Adjusting Journal Entries: Depreciation (Second Year)

clock
2m
Play a video:
Was this helpful ?
0
3
Problem

On January 1, Super Car Wash purchases a brand new auto-washing machine on account for $40,000. The company expects the machine to last eight years. The company chose the “straight-line” method to depreciate the asset, expecting no salvage value. The adjusting entry at the end of the first year would include:

4
Problem

What will be the book value of the asset after two years?

5
Problem

On January 1, 1989 XYX Company purchased a machine for $180,000 in cash. The company estimated a nine year useful life with no salvage value. After the correct entries are made, what will be the balance in the Accumulated Depreciation account on December 31, 1992?

Next Topic

© 1996–2022 Pearson All rights reserved.