Adjusting Entries: Supplies definitions Flashcards
Adjusting Entries: Supplies definitions
You can tap to flip the card.
Control buttons has been changed to "navigation" mode.1/15
Supplies
Items such as notepads and paper clips owned by a company and used in daily operations, recorded as assets until consumed.Asset
A resource owned by a business, providing future economic benefit, such as office supplies before they are used.Adjusting Entry
A journal entry made at period end to update account balances, ensuring they reflect actual usage or status.Supplies Account
A ledger account tracking the value of unused office items, reduced as supplies are consumed.Supplies Expense
An account reflecting the cost of supplies used during a period, calculated as the difference between beginning and ending supplies.Physical Count
An inventory process involving the actual counting of remaining supplies to determine period-end balances.Debit
An accounting entry that increases assets or expenses and decreases liabilities or equity, such as adding to supplies.Credit
An accounting entry that decreases assets or expenses and increases liabilities or equity, such as reducing cash.Cash Basis Accounting
A method where transactions are recorded when cash is exchanged, initially expensing supplies upon purchase.Accrual Basis Accounting
A method where transactions are recorded when incurred, matching supplies expense to actual usage.Deferral
A type of adjusting entry postponing recognition of an expense or revenue, as with supplies not yet used.Prepaid Expense
A payment made in advance for goods or services, recognized as an asset and expensed over time or usage.Inventory
A detailed list or count of items on hand, such as supplies, used to determine period-end balances.Period-End
The closing point of an accounting cycle when adjustments, such as for supplies, are made to reflect actual balances.Journal Entry
A formal accounting record of a transaction, such as purchasing or adjusting supplies, affecting multiple accounts.