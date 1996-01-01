Learn the toughest concepts covered in your Financial Accounting class with step-by-step video tutorials and practice problems.
Adjusting Journal Entries: Supplies (Accrual Accounting Method)
Adjusting Journal Entries: Supplies (Cash Basis to Accrual Method)
A company has $350 in its supplies account at the beginning of the year. Throughout the year, the company purchased an additional $500 worth of supplies, which it recorded to the supplies account. The year-end count of office supplies revealed a remaining balance of $400. The entry to adjust the balance of the supplies account would include: