Adjusting Entries: Supplies quiz #1 Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 12 ) Hide definitions

Why are supplies considered assets in accounting? Supplies are considered assets because they are purchased and owned by the company and are used up in business operations.

What is the initial journal entry when a company purchases supplies for cash? The initial entry is a debit to the supplies account and a credit to cash, reflecting an increase in assets and a decrease in cash.

How is the adjusting entry for supplies determined at the end of an accounting period? The adjusting entry is based on the physical count of supplies left at the end of the period, not on the passage of time.

If a company starts with $800 in supplies and has $200 left at period end, what is the adjusting entry? Debit supplies expense for $600 and credit supplies for $600 to reflect the supplies used.

How does the supplies adjusting entry differ from that of prepaid expenses? Supplies are adjusted based on the amount physically left, while prepaid expenses are adjusted based on the passage of time.

What is the supplies expense under cash basis accounting when supplies are purchased? Under cash basis, the entire purchase amount is debited to supplies expense and cash is credited.