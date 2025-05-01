Adjusting Entries: Unearned Revenue definitions Flashcards
Adjusting Entries: Unearned Revenue definitions
Unearned Revenue
Liability account representing cash received before goods or services are delivered to the customer.Liability
Obligation to provide goods or services in the future due to cash received in advance.Deferral
Accounting adjustment delaying recognition of revenue or expense until a later period.Adjusting Entry
Journal entry made at period end to update account balances for accrued or deferred items.Accrual Basis
Accounting method recognizing revenue when earned and expenses when incurred, regardless of cash flow.Cash Basis
Accounting method recognizing revenue and expenses only when cash is received or paid.Revenue
Income earned from providing goods or services, recognized when performance obligations are met.Debit
Entry on the left side of an account, increasing assets or decreasing liabilities and equity.Credit
Entry on the right side of an account, increasing liabilities or equity and decreasing assets.Balance Sheet
Financial statement showing a company's assets, liabilities, and equity at a specific point in time.Prepaid Hours
Units of service paid for in advance, representing future obligations to the customer.Earned Revenue
Portion of revenue recognized after goods or services have been delivered to the customer.Service Obligation
Commitment to perform work or deliver goods in the future due to advance payment.Journal Entry
Record in the accounting system documenting a business transaction's financial impact.Credit Balance
Amount by which credits exceed debits in an account, typical for liabilities and equity.