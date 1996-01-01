Learn the toughest concepts covered in your Financial Accounting class with step-by-step video tutorials and practice problems.
Adjusting Journal Entries: Unearned Revenue (Accrual Accounting Method)
Adjusting Entries: Unearned Revenue (Cash Basis to Accrual Method)
In May, the Party Company received $4,000 as a deposit for a party that was occurring in November. In October, the Party Company received a $5,000 deposit for a party occurring in February of the following year. The company recorded both of these payments into the Unearned Revenue account and did not adjust the account after recording the payments. The adjusting entry at December 31 would include: