Adjusting Entries: Unearned Revenue quiz #1 Flashcards

What is unearned revenue and how is it classified on the balance sheet? Unearned revenue is cash received before services are performed and is classified as a liability on the balance sheet because the company owes services to the customer.

What is the initial journal entry when cash is received in advance for services not yet performed? The initial entry is to debit Cash and credit Unearned Revenue, recognizing the liability to perform future services.

Why is unearned revenue considered a liability? Unearned revenue is a liability because the company has an obligation to provide goods or services in the future for which it has already received payment.

How is unearned revenue adjusted as services are performed? As services are performed, an adjusting entry is made to debit Unearned Revenue and credit Revenue, transferring the earned portion from liability to income.

Given $1,000 received for 20 hours of tutoring, how much revenue is earned after 12 hours are completed? After 12 hours, $600 is earned (12 hours × $50 per hour), and this amount is transferred from unearned revenue to earned revenue.

What is the adjusting journal entry after 12 hours of tutoring have been provided out of 20 prepaid hours? Debit Unearned Revenue $600 and credit Revenue $600 to reflect the amount earned.