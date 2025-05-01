Skip to main content
Contingent Liabilities definitions Flashcards

Contingent Liabilities definitions
  • Contingency
    Uncertain situation in accounting that may result in a gain or loss, depending on the outcome of a future event.
  • Contingent Liability
    Potential obligation arising from a past event, recognized if payment is probable and the amount can be estimated.
  • Contingent Gain
    Possible benefit from an uncertain event, not recorded until it is realized due to accounting conservatism.
  • Accrual
    Recording of an expense or liability in the financial statements before payment is made, based on probability and estimability.
  • Disclosure
    Explanation provided in financial statement footnotes about uncertainties or risks not recognized as liabilities.
  • Footnotes
    Sections in financial statements offering additional details about items such as contingencies and potential obligations.
  • Probability
    Likelihood that a future event will require payment, categorized as probable, reasonably possible, or remote.
  • Estimability
    Ability to reasonably determine the amount of a potential loss or obligation.
  • Probable
    Classification indicating a high likelihood that a future event will result in a loss or payment.
  • Reasonably Possible
    Classification for events with more than a remote but less than probable chance of resulting in a loss.
  • Remote
    Classification for events with only a slight chance of resulting in a loss, requiring no action in financial statements.
  • Conservatism
    Accounting principle favoring the recognition of potential losses over gains to avoid overstating financial health.
  • Legal Expense
    Cost recognized when a probable and estimable loss from a legal case is accrued as a liability.
  • Financial Statements
    Formal records, including balance sheet and footnotes, that present an entity’s financial position and disclosures.
  • Obligation
    Potential or actual duty to pay or perform, often arising from past transactions or events.