Financial Accounting

Learn the toughest concepts covered in your Financial Accounting class with step-by-step video tutorials and practice problems.

Current Liabilities

Contingent Liabilities

Contingent Liabilities and Gains

Problem

Sumsang designs and sells smartphones for personal and commercial use. During the current year, the product engineers notified management of a flaw in the design that could cause the latest model to spontaneously combust. After a further investigation, it was noted that a product recall was probable, with an estimated cost to the company of $2,500,000. What influence might this information have on the current year financial statements?

