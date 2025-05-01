Contingent Liabilities quiz #1 Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 11 ) Hide definitions

What is a contingent liability in accounting? A contingent liability is a potential obligation that may arise from an uncertain future event, such as a lawsuit, depending on the outcome of that event.

When should a company accrue a contingent liability on its balance sheet? A company should accrue a contingent liability when it is probable that a loss will occur and the amount can be reasonably estimated.

How are contingent gains treated in accounting? Contingent gains are not recorded until they are realized; they are only recognized when the gain is certain.

What are the three categories used to describe the likelihood of payment for a contingent liability? The three categories are probable, reasonably possible, and remote.

What action is required if a contingent liability is probable but the amount cannot be reasonably estimated? If a contingent liability is probable but the amount cannot be reasonably estimated, it should be disclosed in the footnotes of the financial statements.

What should a company do if a contingent liability is reasonably possible, regardless of whether the amount can be estimated? If a contingent liability is reasonably possible, it should be disclosed in the footnotes, regardless of the ability to estimate the amount.