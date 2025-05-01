Depreciation: Straight Line definitions Flashcards
Depreciation: Straight Line definitions
Depreciation
Allocation of a fixed asset's cost over its useful life to match expenses with related revenues, as required by GAAP.Straight-Line Method
Technique that spreads the depreciable base evenly over the asset's useful life, resulting in equal annual expense amounts.Fixed Asset
Long-term tangible resource used in operations, such as equipment or vehicles, expected to provide benefits for multiple years.Matching Principle
Accounting guideline requiring expenses to be recognized in the same period as the revenues they help generate.GAAP
Set of standardized accounting rules in the U.S. that govern financial reporting and require systematic expense allocation.Depreciation Expense
Annual charge reflecting the portion of an asset's cost allocated to the current period under a chosen depreciation method.Accumulated Depreciation
Total depreciation recorded against an asset since acquisition, shown as a contra asset account on the balance sheet.Contra Asset Account
Account that offsets a related asset account, reducing its book value on the balance sheet.Net Book Value
Amount reported for an asset on the balance sheet, calculated as historical cost minus accumulated depreciation.Residual Value
Estimated amount expected to be recovered at the end of an asset's useful life, also known as salvage value.Useful Life
Estimated period over which an asset is expected to contribute to revenue generation for a business.Depreciable Base
Difference between an asset's cost and its residual value, representing the total amount to be depreciated.Historical Cost
Original purchase price of an asset, used as the basis for calculating depreciation and reported on the balance sheet.Non-Cash Expense
Expense recognized in the accounting records that does not involve an actual cash outflow during the period.Journal Entry
Formal accounting record documenting the debit to depreciation expense and credit to accumulated depreciation for each period.