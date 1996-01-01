Learn the toughest concepts covered in your Financial Accounting class with step-by-step video tutorials and practice problems.
Introduction to Depreciation
Straight Line Depreciation
Straight Line Method Through Life of Asset
ABC Company purchased a new machine on January 1, Year 1 for $44,000. The company expects the machine to last ten years. The company thinks it could sell the scrap metal from the machine for $4,000 at the end of its useful life. If the company uses the straight-line method for depreciation, what will be the net book value of the machine on December 31, Year 4?
DBQ Company purchased a machine on January 1, Year 1 for $60,000. The company estimated a five year useful life and $8,000 residual value. If the company uses the straight-line method for depreciation, what will be the amount of accumulated depreciation on December 31, Year 2?