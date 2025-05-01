Depreciation: Straight Line quiz #1 Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 17 ) Hide definitions

What is the purpose of depreciation in accounting? Depreciation allocates the cost of a fixed asset over its useful life to match expenses with the revenues they help generate, following the matching principle required by GAAP.

How does the straight-line method of depreciation calculate annual depreciation expense? The straight-line method divides the cost of the asset minus its residual value by its useful life to determine equal annual depreciation expenses.

What is the formula for calculating straight-line depreciation expense per year? Depreciation Expense per Year = (Cost of Asset - Residual Value) / Useful Life.

What is the depreciable base of an asset? The depreciable base is the cost of the asset minus its residual (or salvage) value; it represents the total amount to be depreciated over the asset's useful life.

If a delivery truck is purchased for $42,000, has a residual value of $2,000, and a useful life of 5 years, what is the annual depreciation expense using the straight-line method? The annual depreciation expense is $8,000 [($42,000 - $2,000) / 5 years].

What journal entry is made to record annual depreciation expense? Debit Depreciation Expense and credit Accumulated Depreciation for the amount of annual depreciation.