Effective Interest Amortization of Bond Premium or Discount definitions Flashcards
Effective Interest Method
A technique allocating bond premium or discount based on carrying value and market rate, resulting in changing interest expense each period.Bond Premium
The excess of a bond's selling price over its face value, occurring when the stated rate exceeds the market rate.Bond Discount
The amount by which a bond's selling price is less than its face value, arising when the stated rate is below the market rate.Stated Rate
The interest rate printed on the bond certificate, used to calculate periodic cash interest payments.Market Rate
The prevailing interest rate for similar bonds in the market, used to determine bond pricing and interest expense.Carrying Value
The book value of a bond, calculated as face value minus unamortized discount or plus unamortized premium.Present Value
The current worth of future cash flows, discounted at the market rate, used to determine bond price.Annuity
A series of equal payments made at regular intervals, such as periodic bond interest payments.Lump Sum
A single payment made at a specific time, such as the principal repayment at bond maturity.Amortization Table
A schedule tracking carrying value, cash interest, interest expense, and premium or discount amortization over time.Interest Expense
The cost recognized each period, calculated as carrying value multiplied by the market rate for the period.Cash Interest Payment
The periodic payment to bondholders, determined by multiplying face value by the stated rate.Discount on Bonds Payable
A contra-liability account representing the unamortized portion of bond discount, reducing carrying value.Premium on Bonds Payable
An adjunct-liability account showing the unamortized portion of bond premium, increasing carrying value.Journal Entry
An accounting record reflecting interest expense, cash payments, and amortization of premium or discount for each period.