Financial Accounting

Learn the toughest concepts covered in your Financial Accounting class with step-by-step video tutorials and practice problems.

Long Term Liabilities

Effective Interest Amortization of Bond Premium or Discount

IMPORTANT:Before you watch the videos on the Effective Interest Method, make sure with your professor that you will need to learn this concept. This concept is one of the most difficult for the course and you do not want to waste your time learning it now if you don't need to!!!! 

Calculating Bond Price with Time Value of Money

Important Equations for the Effective Interest Method of Bond Amortization

Effective Interest Method:Amortization Table

Effective Interest Method:Interest Expense Journal Entries

